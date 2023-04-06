Martha Stewart Shocks Fans With Glowing Thirst Trap: 'She Looks Like She's 50'
Martha Stewart showed off her seductive side!
On Wednesday, April 5, the Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia founder uploaded a pair of glowing selfies. The snaps displayed Stewart’s smooth, virtually wrinkle-free skin and her beautifully blown out blonde locks. The lifestyle guru pursed her pink glossed lips and sported some shimmering eye shadow as she looked into the mirror.
The cookbook author described her travel woes, which led her to get the perfect hairdo.
"My flight to Chicago was cancelled today Chicago O’Hara was closed mid-morning to all flights because of very bad weather. I missed my speaking engagement at a huge gathering," she wrote.
"This is the very first time in my career that I missed a contracted appearance and I felt really disappointed. However I used the newly found time to get a manicure pedicure by Luda and a haircut by the maestro himself @johnbarrettnyc The new do is refreshing and lovely! Thanks John!!!" she added.
Fans loved Stewart's new look and couldn’t get enough of her sultry appearance.
One user penned in her comments section, "Thirst trap and I sure am thirsty – ICON," while another wrote, "What the f are you doing? How are you looking this amazing."
Others raved about how great the mother-of-one looks for her age, saying, "WOW, 81 Yrs old, she looks like 50.....who's the surgeon he does a great job," and "You’re looking better at 81 than I do at 29 💀😂."
Lastly someone joked, "I’d hit it."
Back in January, Stewart uploaded a similar photo of herself in the shampoo bowl at the hair salon, claiming the key to her gorgeous complexation is all about lighting.
"Lying in the shampoo area of @FredericFekkai the light was perfect for a new selfie!!!" she penned.
The star shared additional photos from the day after fans speculated she retouched the images.
"These are the other three selfies I took. My expression was better in the first one but my skin looks great in all of them. Un filtered. No face lift," she claimed.
She attributed her amazing skin to a "great diet. Great exercise and did I mention amazing facials @mariobadescu for the last forty years!"