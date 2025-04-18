or
Martha Stewart Shades Katy Perry After Blue Origin Space Flight as She Pokes Fun at Her Song 'Firework'

Photo of Martha Stewart and Katy Perry
Source: MEGA

Martha Stewart did not think the Blue Origin flight was revolutionary by any means.

By:

April 18 2025, Published 3:39 p.m. ET

Martha Stewart isn't impressed by the recent trip to outer space.

On Thursday, April 17, the lifestyle expert, 83, posted a throwback video of herself defying gravity in 2007 while simultaneously teasing Katy Perry, who was aboard the Blue Origin flight on Monday, April 14.

Source: @marthastewart/Instagram

In the Instagram video, Stewart levitated in a Boeing 727 aircraft called G-Force One as she "experienced what astronauts feel when they reach zero gravity."

She jumped from one side of the airliner to the other, did somersaults and push-ups as twinkly music played in the background. Stewart made a subtle jab at Perry's song "Firework" in the text written over the clip, adding the lyrics, "Do you ever feel like a plastic bag drifting through the wind?"

The TV personality further shaded the pop star in the caption, writing, "In case you spaced out in 2007, Martha has always been ahead of her time 🌟."

Social media users were all for the allusion to Perry, calling the TV star "the first diva in space" and praising her "next-level trolling."

Gossip blogger Perez Hilton joined the chat, commenting, "The shade!!!"

Photo of Katy Perry
Source: Mega

Katy Perry was on the first all-female mission to outer space with Blue Origin.

Stewart trained with an expert flight coach before blasting off for her experience, which was documented on The Martha Stewart Show. The celebrity chef was joined by Deborah and Kendra Reynolds, a mom and daughter who won a contest to join Stewart in Ft. Lauderdale for the once-in-a-lifetime adventure. The contestants were required to write an essay on why they should be chosen before the decision was made.

Photo of Katy Perry
Source: MEGA

Perry was joined by an all-female team that included Gayle King, Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe, Kerianne Flynn and Lauren Sánchez for the historic flight. She became the first pop star to sing in outer space, opting for Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World" instead of one of her own tunes.

"I think that it's not about me. It’s not about singing my songs. It’s about a collective energy in there. It’s about us," she told NBC. "It’s about making space for future women and taking up space and belonging. And it’s about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it. This is all for the benefit of Earth."

katy perry space daisy
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry brought a daisy on the flight as tribute to her daughter, who was named after the flower.

Perry and her space crew experienced much controversy after touching back down on Earth, including from fellow singer Kesha.

On Monday, April 14, an X user posted a photo of Perry in space, to which the Wendy's restaurant account replied, "Can we send her back." Shortly after, the "Cannibal" singer shared a smiley selfie sipping a Wendy's drink, leading fans to believe she was throwing shade.

Model Emily Ratajkowski wasn't too pleased about the Blue Origin mission either.

"That space mission this morning? That’s end time s---. Like, this is beyond parody," she declared on TikTok. "That you care about Mother Earth and it’s about Mother Earth, and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that’s singlehandedly destroying the planet?"

