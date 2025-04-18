Martha Stewart Shades Katy Perry After Blue Origin Space Flight as She Pokes Fun at Her Song 'Firework'

In the Instagram video, Stewart levitated in a Boeing 727 aircraft called G-Force One as she "experienced what astronauts feel when they reach zero gravity."

She jumped from one side of the airliner to the other, did somersaults and push-ups as twinkly music played in the background. Stewart made a subtle jab at Perry's song "Firework" in the text written over the clip, adding the lyrics, "Do you ever feel like a plastic bag drifting through the wind?"

The TV personality further shaded the pop star in the caption, writing, "In case you spaced out in 2007, Martha has always been ahead of her time 🌟."

Social media users were all for the allusion to Perry, calling the TV star "the first diva in space" and praising her "next-level trolling."

Gossip blogger Perez Hilton joined the chat, commenting, "The shade!!!"