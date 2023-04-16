Serving Looks! Martha Stewart's Most Iconic Thirst Traps Of All Time: Photos
Nobody knows how to serve looks quite like Martha Stewart!
The longtime television personality and businesswoman blows fans away every time she posts a selfie with her flawless skin, perfectly pouty lips and fabulous figure.
"What the f are you doing? How are you looking this amazing," one social media user commented under a recent photo of Stewart. "WOW, 81 Yrs old, she looks like 50.....who's the surgeon he does a great job,"
"You’re looking better at 81 than I do at 29 💀😂," a second admirer wrote. "Thirst trap and I sure am thirsty – ICON," another person told the former The Martha Stewart Show host.
In response to fans wanting to know the secrets to her ageless beauty, Stewart let everyone in on how she stays glowing in her later years. "Eating very well Pilates three x week. Horseback ride at least once a week. No smoking. Little drinking Green juice Daily" she explained.
Despite her honesty, some people were not believing that Stewart has never gone under the knife or used photo editing to make her skin smoother.
"Maybe no filter, but allllllllll the botox and filler (and dare I say facelifts?!?!). Come on @marthastewart48 keep it real PLEASE! 😮 You have a lot of young women who look up to you!" one user wrote under the post.
"Please be truthful honest and real," one person noted, while another added, "oh Martha. There may not be 'reimagining' done on the photo but you’ve definitely partaken in other skin re-imaging techniques. There’s nothing wrong with that, but let’s be honest."
Stewart struck a pose while lounging in her luxurious pool.
The 81-year-old showed off her flawless face and her perfectly quaffed hair.
Stewart looked every inch the glamour girl while her hairstylist played with her locks.
The lifestyle expert puckered up for a snap while getting her hair colored.
Stewart shoed off her sharp cheekbones while posing for a chic selfie.
The kitchen maven shared a vintage throwback photo with friends in their matching white dresses.
