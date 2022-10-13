Martha Stewart Casually Responds To Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal On 'The Kardashians'
Martha Stewart hasn't been keeping up with all of the drama going on in Khloé Kardashian's life.
During a lunch date with Kris Jenner and Khloé, the cookbook author explained she doesn’t reach or watch stuff about the famous family before asking the mother-of-two if she has a husband.
"I don't," Khloé, 38, told the 81-year-old on the Thursday, October 13, episode of The Kardashians before telling her about Tristan Thompson's latest scandal. "I just broke up with my daughter’s dad a little bit ago. He had a baby with someone else while we were together. We had to kick him out."
"Oh, that's not nice," Martha simply replied.
The episode was filmed back in March, with Khloé posting a photo from the ladies' lunch on Instagram. "My mom surprised me and we had lunch with the ICON, the QUEEN herself, @marthastewart48 Queen Martha has always been someone I have adored. She’s ambitious, motivated, kind, funny as hell, she’s bad a**! She is organized AF," she captioned the snap. "She throws down in the kitchen. She loves landscaping. She loves animals, loves her CBD And she ain’t no snitch. This is my kind of Queen."
The timing of their lunch comes a few short months after Tristan was exposed for fathering a child with another woman. News broke in December that a woman named Maralee Nichols was pregnant with his baby after the two hooked up in March 2021 — while the athlete was still with the reality star.
Weeks before Maralee gave birth to a baby boy, Leo, Khloé and Tristan secretly conceived a baby via surrogate, with the blonde babe having no idea her baby daddy was preparing to welcome another child with someone else.
Though the on-again, off-again couple split following Tristan's paternity scandal, they were still preparing for the arrival of their second child. The exes also share 4-year-old daughter True.
Due to the NBA pro's latest infidelity — he has publicly cheated on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum in the past — Khloé spent most of her second child's pregnancy "feeling depressed and sad."
"Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me every single day," she candidly admitted, adding that she was so "grateful" her son was finally born, as she had been wanting to give True a sibling for a while.
News broke in July that the former flames were expecting again via surrogate. The baby boy was born shortly after, though his name has yet to be revealed.
The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.