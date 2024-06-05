'Stop the Rumors!': Martin Lawrence Declares He's 'Healthy as H---' After Viral Clip Sparks Concerns About His Well-Being
Martin Lawrence shut down rumors he's not in good health after a clip went viral of the star from the Los Angeles premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, in which he seemed like he had no energy and was being guided by costar Will Smith to the crowd.
“Now Martin…” host Ebro Darden said on Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning. “Everybody’s talking [about] you on the balcony waving at people, [you’re] looking around, where you’re looking around? People took it like something was wrong with your health.”
“I was like, oh, this is rock concert stuff,” Lawrence said, referring to how big the crowd was. “What the h--- is going on? [This is] for a movie?”
The host then asked if there's anything else he wanted to say about his well-being.
“I’m fine. I’m in God’s hands,” Lawrence declared. “I’m blessed. You know, I’m glad to be waking up every day. I’m all good. No need for people to be concerned.”
“I’m healthy as h---. Stop the rumors!” he exclaimed.
Lawrence, 59, and Smith, 55, reunite in the new flick, which drops on June 7.
Lawrence and Smith play Miami detectives Marcus Bennett and Mike Lowrey in the Bad Boys movies, which first premiered in 1995.
The Men in Black alum previously chatted with VIBE about what it was like to work on the upcoming flick.
“It’s a popcorn movie. It’s fun, it’s exciting. You laugh, you cheer, but really at the core of it, you’re laughing but it’s some powerful concepts in there,” he shared.
“What Mike is struggling with, and how he makes his way out of that… I just love being able to touch on those concepts and ideas. [Like] Mental health and then connect it to spirituality, all in a way that’s fun, so it is not getting hit over the head… I love being able to do that in a summer blockbuster," he continued.
The stars, who have been friends for a long time, also explained why their bond is so strong.
“Respect, love,” Lawrence shared. “This dude… for 30 years, I’ve learned a lot from him. When I was young on the first Bad Boys… I dealt with people in a certain way. I was maybe standoffish or whatever.”
“You was a little mean,” Smith quipped. “Let’s be honest.”
Lawrence added, “No, you said, ‘Your people skills is messed up.’ And he told me that, this was on the first Bad Boys. This resonated with me all throughout the Bad Boys we did… I’m so glad that I’ve grown in that way and he’s helped me in that way.”
“Marty Mar is like the smoothest, sweetest, easiest… he’s just mellowed,” Smith added.