'Stop the Rumors!': Martin Lawrence Declares He's 'Healthy as H---' After Viral Clip Sparks Concerns About His Well-Being

Martin Lawrence shut down rumors he's not in good health after a clip went viral of the star from the Los Angeles premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, in which he seemed like he had no energy and was being guided by costar Will Smith to the crowd.

“Now Martin…” host Ebro Darden said on Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning. “Everybody’s talking [about] you on the balcony waving at people, [you’re] looking around, where you’re looking around? People took it like something was wrong with your health.”