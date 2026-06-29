Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Make Rare Appearance at Older Brother Trent's Wedding

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Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen stepped back into the spotlight for a meaningful family milestone. The famously private twins made a rare public appearance in a family wedding photo shared by their older brother, Trent Olsen, and his new wife, Alexis, after the couple tied the knot in May. The newlyweds posted a group portrait from the ceremony on Instagram on Thursday, June 25, simply captioning the image, "Family🤍."

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Source: @djtront/Instagram Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen made a rare public appearance while celebrating their brother Trent Olsen's wedding with the entire family.

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The snapshot featured nearly the entire Olsen family gathered together for the joyful occasion. Mary-Kate and Ashley, both 40, coordinated in elegant floor-length black gowns as they stood beside the bride. The Row founders stayed true to their signature understated style, wearing their blonde hair in loose waves and keeping their accessories minimal. The family portrait also included Ashley's husband, artist Louis Eisner, as well as younger sister Elizabeth Olsen and her husband, musician Robbie Arnett. Also joining the celebration were the siblings' half-sister, Courtney Taylor Olsen, and half-brother, Jake Olsen, making it an especially rare family reunion.

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Elizabeth Olsen attended her brother Trent Olsen's wedding with Robbie Arnett(her husband) and other Olsen siblings. pic.twitter.com/eRI95Ltvrm — 𝑻𝒉𝒆𝒆𝑺𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒍𝒆𝒕𝑾𝒊𝒕𝒄𝒉𝑶𝒍𝒔𝒆𝒏𝟖𝟗 (@ScarWitchOlsen) June 26, 2026 Source: @alexisaka3/Instagram

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Trent Olsen Shares More Wedding Moments

Source: MEGA The twins coordinated in elegant black gowns and posed alongside Ashley's husband, Louis Eisner, and sister Elizabeth Olsen.

Trent, 42, later shared additional photos from the celebration, including a sweet snapshot of him holding hands with Alexis after the couple exchanged vows. While he looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo, the writer and producer added a personal touch by pairing the formal outfit with Nike Dunks instead of traditional dress shoes. The wedding marked one of the few times fans have seen Mary-Kate and Ashley together in a public family setting. The sisters have largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, choosing to focus on building their luxury fashion label, The Row, instead of returning to acting.

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The Row Remains The Twins’ Main Focus

Source: MEGA An industry insider said Mary-Kate and Ashley remain deeply committed to growing The Row.

An industry source previously opened up about the twins' commitment to their fashion empire. "Mary-Kate and Ashley‘s success, and their seemingly-reclusive public profiles, are by-products of their compulsive work ethic and tenacity," the insider shared with a news outlet. "Their business is the most important thing in either of their lives and the rise of The Row did not happen by accident or luck." The source added that The Row was created to reflect the sisters' creative vision and has attracted investments from major fashion and beauty companies, including Chanel and L'Oréal, calling it a "huge vote of confidence" for the former child stars. "They are true workaholics and that shared trait has put them [there], especially when it comes to actors who leave the entertainment industry for the business world," the confidante continued. The insider also noted that while the Full House alums "have had ups and downs in their personal lives over the years," their fashion brand has remained one of their biggest success stories.

Elizabeth's Baby Bump Turned Heads

Source: MEGA Elizabeth Olsen is expecting her first child with Robbie Arnett.