Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Make Rare Appearance at Older Brother Trent's Wedding
June 29 2026, Published 8:34 a.m. ET
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen stepped back into the spotlight for a meaningful family milestone.
The famously private twins made a rare public appearance in a family wedding photo shared by their older brother, Trent Olsen, and his new wife, Alexis, after the couple tied the knot in May.
The newlyweds posted a group portrait from the ceremony on Instagram on Thursday, June 25, simply captioning the image, "Family🤍."
The snapshot featured nearly the entire Olsen family gathered together for the joyful occasion.
Mary-Kate and Ashley, both 40, coordinated in elegant floor-length black gowns as they stood beside the bride. The Row founders stayed true to their signature understated style, wearing their blonde hair in loose waves and keeping their accessories minimal.
The family portrait also included Ashley's husband, artist Louis Eisner, as well as younger sister Elizabeth Olsen and her husband, musician Robbie Arnett.
Also joining the celebration were the siblings' half-sister, Courtney Taylor Olsen, and half-brother, Jake Olsen, making it an especially rare family reunion.
Trent Olsen Shares More Wedding Moments
Trent, 42, later shared additional photos from the celebration, including a sweet snapshot of him holding hands with Alexis after the couple exchanged vows.
While he looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo, the writer and producer added a personal touch by pairing the formal outfit with Nike Dunks instead of traditional dress shoes.
The wedding marked one of the few times fans have seen Mary-Kate and Ashley together in a public family setting. The sisters have largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, choosing to focus on building their luxury fashion label, The Row, instead of returning to acting.
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The Row Remains The Twins’ Main Focus
An industry source previously opened up about the twins' commitment to their fashion empire.
"Mary-Kate and Ashley‘s success, and their seemingly-reclusive public profiles, are by-products of their compulsive work ethic and tenacity," the insider shared with a news outlet. "Their business is the most important thing in either of their lives and the rise of The Row did not happen by accident or luck."
The source added that The Row was created to reflect the sisters' creative vision and has attracted investments from major fashion and beauty companies, including Chanel and L'Oréal, calling it a "huge vote of confidence" for the former child stars.
"They are true workaholics and that shared trait has put them [there], especially when it comes to actors who leave the entertainment industry for the business world," the confidante continued.
The insider also noted that while the Full House alums "have had ups and downs in their personal lives over the years," their fashion brand has remained one of their biggest success stories.
Elizabeth's Baby Bump Turned Heads
Meanwhile, Elizabeth's growing baby bump was on display during a recent outing.
Photos obtained by a news outlet on June 12 showed the WandaVision actress wearing a white button-down shirt, which was playfully left open at the bottom to reveal her pregnancy. She was spotted heading to lunch in Los Angeles and was seen gently cradling her stomach.
Elizabeth and Robbie reportedly tied the knot privately sometime before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.