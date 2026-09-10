Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Seen on Rare Outing Months After Jodie Sweetin Revealed Where They Stand With the 'Full House' Cast
Sept. 10 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen made a rare appearance together in New York City.
The famously private twins, both 40, were spotted out in Manhattan on Tuesday, September 8, months after their former Full House costar Jodie Sweetin offered insight into where the sisters stand with the cast of the beloved sitcom.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Step Out in NYC
The sisters kept things casual for their low-key outing, coordinating in black-and-white ensembles as they made their way through the city, as seen in photos obtained by Daily Mail.
Mary-Kate wore baggy, knee-length black shorts with a white T-shirt and a black scarf, finishing the look with sunglasses and vintage sneakers from a 2002 Yohji Yamamoto x Adidas collaboration. She carried an oversized brown snakeskin bag and wore her blonde hair down in loose waves.
Ashley Olsen Sports an All-Black Look
Ashley opted for an all-black ensemble consisting of an oversized sweater, baggy jeans and sandals.
She accessorized with sunglasses and a black Margaux bag from The Row, the luxury fashion label she founded with her sister.
The pair have largely stayed out of the public eye since leaving acting behind and turning their attention to the fashion world.
The Olsen Twins Recently Made Another Rare Family Appearance
The New York outing comes months after Mary-Kate and Ashley were seen together at their older brother Trent Olsen's wedding.
The twins appeared in a family photo from the June celebration wearing floor-length black gowns. Ashley's husband, Louis Eisner, and their younger sister, Elizabeth Olsen, were also featured in the family snap.
- Jodie Sweetin Reveals Where 'Full House' Cast Stands With Costars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen: 'They Walked Away From All of Us'
- Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Make Rare Appearance at Older Brother Trent's Wedding
- Jodie Sweetin 'Hasn’t Talked' to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in Years After 'Drifting Apart' From 'Full House' Costars: 'It's Not a Bad Thing'
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Jodie Sweetin Revealed Where the 'Full House' Cast Stands With the Twins
Despite Mary-Kate and Ashley distancing themselves from Hollywood, Sweetin revealed earlier this year that there's no feud between the sisters and their former Full House costars.
"Everyone's on good terms with them," Sweetin said during a June appearance on Taboo's "Comics and Kicks" podcast.
The actress explained that Mary-Kate and Ashley had a different experience with the series because they were so young when they began playing Michelle Tanner.
Sweetin also noted that acting simply "isn't what they love," pointing to the sisters' decision to pursue fashion instead.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Didn't Return for 'Fuller House'
Mary-Kate and Ashley famously chose not to reprise their shared role as Michelle when Full House was revived as Netflix's Fuller House in 2016.
Though their absence fueled years of questions about their relationship with the cast, Sweetin previously explained that the group had simply "drifted apart" over the years rather than experiencing a major falling-out.
She recalled the cast coming back together following Bob Saget's death in 2022, saying it felt as though "nothing had changed" once everyone reunited.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Have Left Acting Behind
The twins rose to fame as infants when they began sharing the role of Michelle Tanner on Full House, remaining on the sitcom until it ended in 1995.
They went on to build a massive entertainment empire before appearing in their final movie together, New York Minute, in 2004. The sisters later shifted their focus to fashion, launching The Row in 2005 and becoming two of the industry's most famously private designers.