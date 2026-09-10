NEWS Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Seen on Rare Outing Months After Jodie Sweetin Revealed Where They Stand With the 'Full House' Cast Source: MEGA Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen made a rare appearance together while stepping out in New York City. Taylor Camp Sept. 10 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Step Out in NYC

Source: MEGA Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen coordinated in laid back black-and-white looks for their low-key Manhattan outing.

The sisters kept things casual for their low-key outing, coordinating in black-and-white ensembles as they made their way through the city, as seen in photos obtained by Daily Mail. Mary-Kate wore baggy, knee-length black shorts with a white T-shirt and a black scarf, finishing the look with sunglasses and vintage sneakers from a 2002 Yohji Yamamoto x Adidas collaboration. She carried an oversized brown snakeskin bag and wore her blonde hair down in loose waves.

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Ashley Olsen Sports an All-Black Look

Source: MEGA Ashley Olsen kept things casual in an oversized black sweater and baggy jeans while carrying a bag from The Row.

Ashley opted for an all-black ensemble consisting of an oversized sweater, baggy jeans and sandals. She accessorized with sunglasses and a black Margaux bag from The Row, the luxury fashion label she founded with her sister. The pair have largely stayed out of the public eye since leaving acting behind and turning their attention to the fashion world.

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The Olsen Twins Recently Made Another Rare Family Appearance

Source: MEGA Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen recently made another rare appearance together while celebrating their older brother Trent Olsen's wedding.

The New York outing comes months after Mary-Kate and Ashley were seen together at their older brother Trent Olsen's wedding. The twins appeared in a family photo from the June celebration wearing floor-length black gowns. Ashley's husband, Louis Eisner, and their younger sister, Elizabeth Olsen, were also featured in the family snap.

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Jodie Sweetin Revealed Where the 'Full House' Cast Stands With the Twins

Source: MEGA Jodie Sweetin revealed there's no bad blood between Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and their former 'Full House' costars.

Despite Mary-Kate and Ashley distancing themselves from Hollywood, Sweetin revealed earlier this year that there's no feud between the sisters and their former Full House costars. "Everyone's on good terms with them," Sweetin said during a June appearance on Taboo's "Comics and Kicks" podcast. The actress explained that Mary-Kate and Ashley had a different experience with the series because they were so young when they began playing Michelle Tanner. Sweetin also noted that acting simply "isn't what they love," pointing to the sisters' decision to pursue fashion instead.

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Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Didn't Return for 'Fuller House'

Source: MEGA The Olsen twins opted not to return as Michelle Tanner when 'Full House' was revived as 'Fuller House' in 2016.

Mary-Kate and Ashley famously chose not to reprise their shared role as Michelle when Full House was revived as Netflix's Fuller House in 2016. Though their absence fueled years of questions about their relationship with the cast, Sweetin previously explained that the group had simply "drifted apart" over the years rather than experiencing a major falling-out. She recalled the cast coming back together following Bob Saget's death in 2022, saying it felt as though "nothing had changed" once everyone reunited.

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Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Have Left Acting Behind

Source: MEGA Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have left acting behind and build successful careers in fashion with their luxury label, The Row.