Jodie Sweetin Reveals Where 'Full House' Cast Stands With Costars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen: 'They Walked Away From All of Us'
July 2 2026, Published 10:57 a.m. ET
Jodie Sweetin spoke out about the Full House cast's relationships with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen more than 30 years after the show ended.
Jodie opened up on the Tuesday, June 30, episode of Taboo's "Comics and Kicks" podcast.
"Everyone's on good terms with them," she said. "But they were 8 years old when this show stopped."
'They Walked Away From All of Us'
Jodie suggested that being a part of the cast was less "formative" for the Olsen twins because it stopped being part of their day-to-day lives at such a young age.
"So I think, for them, they walked away from all of us at 8 years old," she added, whereas Jodie appeared on the show at a more impressionable time, from 5 to 13 years old.
"Eight and earlier, you don't remember that much," she noted.
The Olsen twins appeared on the show beginning with the first season when they were just 9 months old.
"They have a different relationship to being on set all the time," Jodie explained. "They might not remember being 2 years old and having, you know, us all carrying them around and doing this stuff, but I do. That’s not their thing."
Fellow Full House star John Stamos revealed in 2023 that Mary-Kate and Ashley did attend the funeral of their onscreen dad Bob Saget and expressed to the cast how much the show had meant for their childhoods.
"Everyone just needed to hear that," John admitted on The Howard Stern Show.
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What Are Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Doing Now?
After the show ended, the Olsen twins went on to be stars in their own right, starring in dozens of movies together and even releasing music as a duo in addition to endless merchandise.
"Then they did all of those movies and all that stuff that I don’t know that they really loved doing all the time," Jodie reflected.
The pair retreated from public life in the 2010s and devoted their time to their luxury fashion company, The Row, which they started in 2006.
Mary-Kate now serves as creative director of the brand, and Ashley as CEO.
'They Don't Want Attention'
"Their empire blew up and they don't want attention, and I get it," Jodie spilled. "They had so much and they were so invaded and so for public consumption. I totally understand why they don’t want to do that."
Mary-Kate and Ashley declined the invitation to return with the rest of the original cast for Fuller House in 2016.
The cast made frequent jokes about the twins' character, Michelle, failing to return for family events during the five-season reboot, though Jodie said she understands why Mary-Kate and Ashley declined to return.
"You know, this isn't what they love," she explained.