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Mask-Wearing Protestors Confronted Fans by Blocking Entrance at Ed Sheeran Show in Philadelphia

Photo of Ed Sheeran
Source: MEGA

Ed Sheeran made his performance during his Loop Tour in Philadelphia as protests unfolded outside the venue.

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Sept. 21 2026, Updated 8:36 a.m. ET

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Mask-wearing pro-Palestinian protesters confronted fans and blocked an entrance to Ed Sheeran's Philadelphia concert.

The tense moment drew a strong reaction from one concertgoer.

"No one wants you here! You shouldn't shut the gate like this! Get the f--- out! Get out! No one wants you here!" a Sheeran fan shouted, per the Daily Express U.S.

The protestors gathered outside Lincoln Financial Field on September 19 as Sheeran performed during his Loop Tour.

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Image of outside Ed Sheeran's Philadelphia concert, protestors held signs reading 'Free Palestine' and 'Stop Genocide.'
Source: MEGA

Outside Ed Sheeran's Philadelphia concert, protestors held signs reading 'Free Palestine' and 'Stop Genocide.'

Some carried Palestinian flags and signs reading "Free Palestine" and "Stop Genocide," while others wore black-and-white face masks covering their mouth.

One demonstrator also covered their body with a pink-and-white cloak.

Police stood nearby as tensions rose between some demonstrators and concertgoers.

The protest came amid backlash surrounding rapper Macklemore's removal from Sheeran's U.S. tour.

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Protestors Blocked The Concert Entrance

Image of Ed Sheeran’s concert protestors displayed a large banner reading 'Amerika is the heart of the snake' near the entrance.
Source: MEGA

Ed Sheeran’s concert protestors displayed a large banner reading 'Amerika is the heart of the snake' near the entrance.

The demonstrators stood near a gated entrance and prevented some fans from moving through the area.

They also displayed a large banner featuring a green snake alongside the words, "Amerika is the heart of the snake."

Another fan confronted the group as the situation became more heated.

"B----, get out! Get out of here! Get out!" the fan shouted.

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Image of Ed Sheeran faced continued scrutiny as protestors gathered over Macklemore’s departure from his tour.
Source: MEGA

Ed Sheeran faced continued scrutiny as protestors gathered over Macklemore’s departure from his tour.

Police officers ensured to remain in the area as the crowd gathered around the entrance.

At another point, a fan warned one of the demonstrators during the confrontation.

"Don't touch people!" the fan shouted.

The protestors’ presence came as Sheeran faced continued scrutiny over Macklemore's departure from the tour.

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Macklemore Was Removed From Ed Sheeran's Tour

Image of Macklemore was removed from the Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour after making pro-Palestinian remarks during a September 4 performance.
Source: MEGA

Macklemore was removed from the Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour after making pro-Palestinian remarks during a September 4 performance.

Macklemore was removed from Sheeran's Loop Tour after making pro-Palestinian remarks during his September 4 performance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

He performed his protest song "Hind’s Hall" and called out "Free Palestine" during the show.

Per Reuters, the rapper later said the decision followed difficult conversations with Sheeran and claimed venue owners were behind his removal.

Per Variety, Robert Kraft, whose Kraft Group owns Gillette Stadium, also spoke about the controversy and said Macklemore’s recent actions and what he described as a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery were deeply offensive to the Jewish community.

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Image of Ed Sheeran continued his Loop Tour performance in Philadelphia amid the controversy surrounding Macklemore's removal.
Source: MEGA

Ed Sheeran continued his Loop Tour performance in Philadelphia amid the controversy surrounding Macklemore's removal.

Macklemore’s removal also prompted several other artists to leave the tour.

Finneas, Lukas Graham and Aaron Rowe withdrew, while Sheeran’s backing band Beoga also exited the tour.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Sheeran has also spoken about the situation through an Instagram post.

"I am not complicit. I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn’t mean I don’t have them, and it doesn’t mean I don’t care. Nor does it mean I don’t support causes in my own, personal way," he said.

"Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision, it was not mine. Macklemore’s contract for the tour was with the promoter, not me," he wrote.

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