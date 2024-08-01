Matt Damon Admits He Can Get Into 'Creative Arguments' With Ben and Casey Affleck When Working Together
Matt Damon had nothing but nice things to say when talking about his working relationship with lifelong friend Ben Affleck and the latter's younger brother, Casey Affleck.
The father-of-four touched on the collaborative process while on the Wednesday, July 31, red carpet for the NYC premiere of his and Casey's movie The Instigators.
The Bourne Identity star, 56, raved the siblings are "consistently great" and "consistently incredible partners to work with," adding there aren't usually "any surprises."
Though the trio will sometimes have "creative arguments ... those are healthy, and we know each other well enough that our feelings don't really get involved and our egos don't get involved."
"So it's a pretty healthy working relationship with both of them," Matt added.
"When they say something, when they dig their heels in on something — any of them do — I pay attention," the Oppenheimer star added. "We all have blind spots creatively or otherwise. And, when I see somebody that I agree with so much feeling strongly about something, I look really carefully at it."
The three movie stars used to all live together during their early days in Hollywood, with Ben, 51, joking last year that Matt wasn't the best roommate.
"Matt’s a beautiful guy. I love him. He’s my best friend. He’s been great to me my whole life. He’s a brilliant guy. I would not suggest living with him," Ben quipped on James Corden's late-night show, adding his Boston buddy has a tendency to not wash dishes or throw out garbage.
- Matt Damon and Family Evacuated From Greece Bar After Alleged Bomb Threat
- Matt Damon’s No. 1 Priority 'Is Keeping' Pal Ben Affleck 'Out of Trouble' Amid Jennifer Lopez Marital Issues
- 12 Best Movie Cameos by Hollywood Stars and Singers: From Billy Idol in 'The Wedding Singer' to Michael Jackson in 'Men In Black II'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Matt's never paid a bill to this day, that I know of," the Argo star admitted. "We're like, 'Why are the lights not working?', and that's because the utility company needs money to continue to fund our electricity."
The dad-of-three added he's been "cleaning up after [Matt] for years," so one time him and Casey, 48, went on "strike" and decided to not tidy up the apartment for two weeks, thinking it would prompt Matt to do so on his own.
"We’re just gonna wait and see how long he will go before he actually gets up and goes, 'God, I’m covered in garbage,'" Ben explained.
The Justice League star recalled how they came back to their pad and found Matt playing video games while "surrounded by concentric circles of garbage. Pizza boxes … I look down at this sushi thing that was a week and a half old, and there’s maggots."
"We were like, ‘We submit. We submit. You are too good. We cannot beat you.' He just was like, 'Hey what’s going on fellas?'" Ben said.
People spoke to Matt on the red carpet.