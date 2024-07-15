Matt Damon and Family Evacuated From Greece Bar After Alleged Bomb Threat
Matt Damon and his family are safe and sound after being escorted from a hoax bomb scare in Greece.
On Saturday, July 13, the Bourne Supremacy actor, 53, was vacationing on the island with his wife, Luciana Barroso, his stepdaughter, Alexia, 25, and his kids, Isabella, 18, Gia, 15, and Stella, 13, when the Mykonos Police Sub-Directorate got an anonymous email about explosives allegedly being placed in numerous beach bars.
Authorities were able to get nearly 4,000 patrons out of the four locations. In footage from the evacuation, Damon and his brood can be seen leaving the establishment in a peaceful and timely manner.
"Upon receiving notification from the police, we promptly reduced the music and calmly guided our guests to safety," one of the bar owners confirmed. "It was a challenging situation, but we managed to maintain order."
With the A-lister safe and sound, he can continue to keep an eye on his pal Ben Affleck as he navigates the alleged end of his romance with his wife, Jennifer Lopez.
"Matt’s No. 1 priority right now is keeping Ben out of trouble," an insider claimed of the difficult time in the Argo actor's life. "The last thing anyone wants is for Ben to turn to alcohol again. Matt has straight out told him that relapse is not an option."
- Matt Damon’s No. 1 Priority 'Is Keeping' Pal Ben Affleck 'Out of Trouble' Amid Jennifer Lopez Marital Issues
- 12 Best Movie Cameos by Hollywood Stars and Singers: From Billy Idol in 'The Wedding Singer' to Michael Jackson in 'Men In Black II'
- Matt Damon 'Warned' Ben Affleck About Getting Back Together With Jennifer Lopez, Predicted the Couple Would Split Again: Insider
As OK! previously reported, Damon allegedly reminded Affleck, 51, about the potential drama that may occur if he rekindled his early 2000s romance with the Selena actress, 54, before they wed in 2022 — though his words apparently fell on deaf ears.
"Matt tried to warn Ben when he got back together with J.Lo that this could happen," the source explained. "Matt was there to help Ben get it together after their first split and he felt like this would happen again."
"Matt told Ben that he supports whatever choice he makes but wants him to jump in and focus on his work. Ben spent so much time focusing on JLo's projects just like he did the first time around," the insider explained. "He told Ben, 'What has she ever done for your career?'"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
According to people in the action star's inner circle, Damon feels like his best friend is being used as an accessory for Lopez and her career.
"Seeing his pal out there posing on one red carpet after another, totally playing up this role as JLo's arm candy, makes Matt nauseous," a separate source revealed. "He can't stand to see her emasculate Ben."
Protothema obtained footage of the evacuation.