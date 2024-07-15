Matt Damon and Family Evacuated From Greece Bar After Alleged Bomb Threat

As OK! previously reported, Damon allegedly reminded Affleck, 51, about the potential drama that may occur if he rekindled his early 2000s romance with the Selena actress, 54, before they wed in 2022 — though his words apparently fell on deaf ears.

"Matt tried to warn Ben when he got back together with J.Lo that this could happen," the source explained. "Matt was there to help Ben get it together after their first split and he felt like this would happen again."

"Matt told Ben that he supports whatever choice he makes but wants him to jump in and focus on his work. Ben spent so much time focusing on JLo's projects just like he did the first time around," the insider explained. "He told Ben, 'What has she ever done for your career?'"