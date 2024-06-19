How Did Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Become Pals? Their Friendship Explained in 10 Clicks

Although Damon and Affleck have maintained their unmatched connection over the years.

In 2014, they spoke about the early days of their friendship and career in Hollywood.

"Those times were fun! We had a great time! We were young, we didn't have the kinds of fears that you have when you get into your forties if you haven't gotten to where you want to go," the Gone Girl actor said. "We were in our twenties and we just had a blast!"

Meanwhile, Damon shared, "We've known each other for more than 30 years, and the fact that we have a company together is kind of a part of the whole thing. We used to have business lunches together in high school when we had no business to talk about."

When Affleck was condemned, the Saving Private Ryan star came forward to defend him in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"Ten years ago, the public image of him could not have been farther apart from who he actually is. It was like he was being cast in a role, that he was a talentless kind of meathead, with his whole relationship with Jennifer Lopez," Damon said.