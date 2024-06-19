How Did Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Become Pals? Their Friendship Explained in 10 Clicks
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Have Been Friends Since They Were Kids
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have been friends for almost their entire lives.
The best friends met in the 1980s when Damon was 10 and Affleck was 8. They lived only two blocks away, and their mothers introduced them to each other.
In 2019, the Oppenheimer actor revealed on Conan that their friendship became stronger when Affleck defended him in a fight.
"I remember that was like a big moment," Damon said. "He will put himself in a really bad spot for me. This is a good friend."
They Auditioned and Debuted in Hollywood Together
As they attended Cambridge Rindge and Latin High School, Damon and Affleck developed a love for baseball and acting. The Justice League actor told Parade how his pal made him feel "less alone."
"Before Matt, I was by myself. Acting was a solo activity where I'd just go off and do something, act in a little TV show or something, and no one understood it," Affleck said. "None of the other kids knew what it was I did, how it worked, or anything. All of a sudden I had this friend, Matt, and he gets it and wants to do it and thinks it's interesting and wants to talk about it. Soon both of us are doing it."
Their friendship led them to do auditions together, later appearing in Kevin Costner's Field of Dreams as extras.
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Shared a Bank Account
During an appearance on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" in 2023, the award-winning actors revealed they had a shared bank account when they were starting in the industry.
"It was unusual, but we needed the money for auditions," said the Ford v Ferrari star.
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Costarred in 'School Ties'
Although they attended different colleges, Damon and Affleck's friendship remained stronger than ever.
In 1992, they costarred along with Brendan Fraser in School Ties. Damon had a lead role while Affleck played a supporting character.
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Have Continuously Worked Together in Different Projects
In the years after Damon and Affleck's official debut, they worked together as co-writers and costars in different flicks. Among the projects are Glory Daze, Chasing Amy, Good Will Hunting, Dogma, Jersey Girl, The Last Duel and Air.
Their latest flick will be Netflix's Animals, in which Damon will star and Affleck will direct.
The BFFs Have Also Won Awards Together
In 1998, the pair scored their first-ever award when they won the Best Screenplay at the Golden Globes.
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Gushed About Their Friendship
Although Damon and Affleck have maintained their unmatched connection over the years.
In 2014, they spoke about the early days of their friendship and career in Hollywood.
"Those times were fun! We had a great time! We were young, we didn't have the kinds of fears that you have when you get into your forties if you haven't gotten to where you want to go," the Gone Girl actor said. "We were in our twenties and we just had a blast!"
Meanwhile, Damon shared, "We've known each other for more than 30 years, and the fact that we have a company together is kind of a part of the whole thing. We used to have business lunches together in high school when we had no business to talk about."
When Affleck was condemned, the Saving Private Ryan star came forward to defend him in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
"Ten years ago, the public image of him could not have been farther apart from who he actually is. It was like he was being cast in a role, that he was a talentless kind of meathead, with his whole relationship with Jennifer Lopez," Damon said.
They Were Named 'Guys of the Decade'
In 2016, Damon and Affleck won the Guys of the Decade Award at Spike TV's Guys' Choice Awards.
"I think it goes without saying that this is an award Matt and I have been dreaming about since we were little boys..." Affleck quipped in his speech.
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Revealed Their Plans to Work Together More in the Future
Before their recent projects were announced, The Bourne Identity actor seemingly predicted his and Affleck's continuous collaborations during his 2018 appearance on "The Bill Simmons Podcast."
"It was interesting, Good Will Hunting took us such a long time, and we always told ourselves and each other we just don't have time to write," Damon disclosed.
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Starred in a Super Bowl Commercial
In February, Damon and Affleck showcased their friendship by collaborating on the Super Bowl's DunKings Dunkin' commercial.
Their appearance came after Damon shared on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace how his father's death in 2017 changed his and Affleck's friendship.
"Ben was very, very close with him," the Ocean's Eleven actor disclosed, adding, "You start to see the end game and you start to feel like I want to make every second count. I don't want to fritter away time anymore."