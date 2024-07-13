Matt Damon’s No. 1 Priority 'Is Keeping' Pal Ben Affleck 'Out of Trouble' Amid Jennifer Lopez Marital Issues
That's what friends are for!
According to an insider, Matt Damon is giving lifelong pal Ben Affleck all of his support amid the Argo star's marital woes with Jennifer Lopez.
"Matt’s No. 1 priority right now is keeping Ben out of trouble," the source told a magazine. "The last thing anyone wants is for Ben to turn to alcohol again. Matt has straight out told him that relapse is not an option."
As OK! reported, some people worried that the stress of his issues with the singer, 54, could affect Affleck's sobriety, as he's dealt with alcohol addiction for years, having most recently entered rehab in 2018.
Back then, the dad-of-three, 51, had ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 52, by his side, who has "always been a calming influence on Ben. Which is why Matt’s pushing Ben to stay super close to her and their three kids," the source explained.
In addition, the source claimed Damon, 53, "agreed to co-star with Ben in a new crime thriller called RIP. Anything to keep him from having idle time on his hands."
News about Affleck and Lopez's divorce rumors popped up earlier this year, and it was soon revealed that the spouses were living separately. The pair also listed the $60 million California mansion they bought together last year.
The spouses' problems reportedly stem from their different lifestyles, as the "Papi" crooner is very outgoing and social, while the Boston native prefers to maintain a more private life.
- 12 Best Movie Cameos by Hollywood Stars and Singers: From Billy Idol in 'The Wedding Singer' to Michael Jackson in 'Men In Black II'
- Matt Damon 'Warned' Ben Affleck About Getting Back Together With Jennifer Lopez, Predicted the Couple Would Split Again: Insider
- Jennifer Lopez 'Furious' With Matt Damon and Jennifer Garner for Siding With Ben Affleck Amid Marital Tension: Source
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
An additional source told a news outlet that friends are holding onto a "sliver of hope" that the two could reconcile since neither has filed any paperwork.
"They are going through so much individually and as a couple," the confidante said. "They may take some time to see if this complicated moment can resolve itself and they come back to each other [as] better people."
While a separate insider claimed Lopez is "still clinging to the possibility that they can turn things around," Affleck is allegedly over it.
"The divorce is happening; it’s just a question of timing," the source insisted. "Ben is telling friends that he’s looking forward to the next chapter. He wants a life with serenity and peace, and escaping this roller coaster will be a relief."
The pair first began dating in the early 2000s and became engaged in 2002, but they called it off by 2004.
They rekindled their romance in 2021 and went on to tie the knot in 2022.
Life & Style reported on Damon supporting Affleck.