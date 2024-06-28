Matt Damon 'Warned' Ben Affleck About Getting Back Together With Jennifer Lopez, Predicted the Couple Would Split Again: Insider
Does Matt Damon know BFF Ben Affleck better than the movie director knows himself?
As rumors continue to swirl about Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's rocky marriage, an insider told a news outlet that the Jason Bourne lead always had a bad feeling about the troubled couple's romance.
"Matt tried to warn Ben when he got back together with JLo that this could happen," the source spilled. "Matt was there to help Ben get it together after their first split and he felt like this would happen again."
The dad-of-three, 51, and Lopez, 54, first got together in the early 2000s, but called off the engagement and went on to marry other people. In 2021, they rekindled things and got hitched the following year, but over the past few months, they've been plagued by divorce rumors.
Despite Affleck not heeding his pal's advice, "Matt told Ben that he supports whatever choice he makes but wants him to jump in and focus on his work."
"Ben spent so much time focusing on JLo's projects just like he did the first time around," the insider explained. "He told Ben, 'What has she ever done for your career?'"
The source said Affleck is keen to take his Good Will Hunting costar's advice this time since he's "always been in awe" of Damon's strong marriage with Luciana Barroso, 47.
The insider added that Damon, 53, is also making sure Affleck stays in good spirits and doesn't break his sobriety amid his personal struggles.
"Matt is the only real guy friend Ben has," they shared. "He would not let him get back on the bottle and has been on him to make sure of this."
As OK! reported, a separate source previously claimed Damon "hates the way JLo treats" her husband.
"Seeing his pal out there posing on one red carpet after another, totally playing up this role as JLo's arm candy, makes Matt nauseous," the insider revealed. "He can't stand to see her emasculate Ben."
The split rumors surrounding Affleck and the singer heightened last month, when it was revealed they were living separately and put their marital home on the market.
Sources stated that their different lifestyles are to blame for their issues, and while Lopez reportedly wants to try and work things out, Affleck isn't on the same page.
"The divorce is happening; it’s just a question of timing," the insider declared. "Ben is telling friends that he’s looking forward to the next chapter. He wants a life with serenity and peace, and escaping this roller coaster will be a relief."
