OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Matt Damon
OK LogoNEWS

Matt Damon 'Warned' Ben Affleck About Getting Back Together With Jennifer Lopez, Predicted the Couple Would Split Again: Insider

A photo of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon together and a picture of Jennifer Lopez.
Source: A photo of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon together and a picture of Jennifer Lopez.
By:

Jun. 28 2024, Published 12:44 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Does Matt Damon know BFF Ben Affleck better than the movie director knows himself?

As rumors continue to swirl about Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's rocky marriage, an insider told a news outlet that the Jason Bourne lead always had a bad feeling about the troubled couple's romance.

Article continues below advertisement
matt damon warned ben affleck back together jennifer lopez predicted split
Source: mega

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have been friends since childhood.

"Matt tried to warn Ben when he got back together with JLo that this could happen," the source spilled. "Matt was there to help Ben get it together after their first split and he felt like this would happen again."

The dad-of-three, 51, and Lopez, 54, first got together in the early 2000s, but called off the engagement and went on to marry other people. In 2021, they rekindled things and got hitched the following year, but over the past few months, they've been plagued by divorce rumors.

Article continues below advertisement
matt damon warned ben affleck back together jennifer lopez predicted split
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are living separately.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Affleck not heeding his pal's advice, "Matt told Ben that he supports whatever choice he makes but wants him to jump in and focus on his work."

"Ben spent so much time focusing on JLo's projects just like he did the first time around," the insider explained. "He told Ben, 'What has she ever done for your career?'"

Article continues below advertisement
matt damon warned ben affleck back together jennifer lopez predicted split
Source: mega

Affleck and Damon posed with their costar Minnie Driver in 1998.

Article continues below advertisement

The source said Affleck is keen to take his Good Will Hunting costar's advice this time since he's "always been in awe" of Damon's strong marriage with Luciana Barroso, 47.

The insider added that Damon, 53, is also making sure Affleck stays in good spirits and doesn't break his sobriety amid his personal struggles.

"Matt is the only real guy friend Ben has," they shared. "He would not let him get back on the bottle and has been on him to make sure of this."

MORE ON:
Matt Damon
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, a separate source previously claimed Damon "hates the way JLo treats" her husband.

"Seeing his pal out there posing on one red carpet after another, totally playing up this role as JLo's arm candy, makes Matt nauseous," the insider revealed. "He can't stand to see her emasculate Ben."

Article continues below advertisement
matt damon warned ben affleck back together jennifer lopez predicted split
Source: mega

The couple married in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

The split rumors surrounding Affleck and the singer heightened last month, when it was revealed they were living separately and put their marital home on the market.

Sources stated that their different lifestyles are to blame for their issues, and while Lopez reportedly wants to try and work things out, Affleck isn't on the same page.

Article continues below advertisement

"The divorce is happening; it’s just a question of timing," the insider declared. "Ben is telling friends that he’s looking forward to the next chapter. He wants a life with serenity and peace, and escaping this roller coaster will be a relief."

Daily Mail reported on Damon's warning to Affleck.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.