Matt Damon 'Warned' Ben Affleck About Getting Back Together With Jennifer Lopez, Predicted the Couple Would Split Again: Insider

"Matt tried to warn Ben when he got back together with JLo that this could happen," the source spilled. "Matt was there to help Ben get it together after their first split and he felt like this would happen again."

The dad-of-three, 51, and Lopez, 54, first got together in the early 2000s, but called off the engagement and went on to marry other people. In 2021, they rekindled things and got hitched the following year, but over the past few months, they've been plagued by divorce rumors.