Matt Damon's Daughters Make Super Rare Appearance At 'Air' Premiere: See The Family Photos!
A family affair! On Monday, March 27, Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso had a few very special guests at the Los Angeles premiere of the actor's flick Air: three of their four daughters.
The couple are parents to Alexia, Isabella, Gia and Stella, but the ladies have all stayed away from Hollywood and grew up out of the spotlight.
For the 52-year-old Oscar winner's latest red carpet, he stepped out in head-to-toe black, as did his gorgeous wife, 46, who accessorized her long-sleeved LBD with black tights, matching heels and hoop earrings.
Alexia, 24 — who is Barroso's first born from a previous relationship — stunned in a grey and black floral frock, while Stella, 12, looked trendy in a black cardigan, matching tank and floral maxi skirt.
Isabella, 16, stayed on theme in a sleeveless black dress featuring a white floral pattern. The couple's other daughter, 14-year-old Gia, wasn't in attendance.
Despite Damon's impressive resume and roster of famous pals, he admitted his offspring aren't too impressed with his A-list lifestyle.
"Oh my God. I can’t put a foot right. My 15-year-old, especially. I am so uncool," he told Fatherly of Isabella in a past interview. "She’s really funny. She’s actually one of the funniest people I know, which makes it worse because she just crushes me."
"The other two still, I still got a little time with the other two. Having said that, I feel like we got an extra year with our 15 year old because of COVID," he explained. "This is a time when she should be starting to push away and do her own thing. On a selfish level, I’m kind of happy. We still have a little extra time with her."
While all of the Jason Bourne star's kids have remained well-grounded, he admitted he didn't have much advice when it comes to ensuring the girls didn't become spoiled "brats."
"I couldn’t tell you. I don’t even know what I could say," Damon confessed when asked for guidance. "It’s such an all-consuming thing and such a overwhelming thing that I I couldn’t name one thing."