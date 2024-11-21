Donald Trump Claims Matt Gaetz Has a 'Wonderful Future' Ahead After Former U.S. Rep Declines Attorney General Position
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share his reaction after former U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz chose to step down from consideration for Attorney General as his ongoing s-- trafficking investigation continues.
"I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General. He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect," Trump, 78, penned via Truth Social on Thursday, November 21. "Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!"
As OK! previously reported, Gaetz declined Trump's nomination amid debate in Congress on whether to release the details of an ethics report regarding his conduct.
"It is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition," he said on Thursday. "There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1."
"I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history," he added. "I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I’m certain he will Save America."
Following his announcement, Karoline Leavitt, who will serve as the White House press secretary in Trump's upcoming administration, told Mediaite: "President Trump remains committed to choosing a leader for the Department of Justice who will strongly defend the Constitution and end the weaponization of our justice system. President Trump will announce his new decision when it is made."
This comes after Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene threatened to expose other allegations against members of the Republican Party if the ethics report into Gaetz's behavior was released.
"For my Republican colleagues in the House and Senate, If we are going to release ethics reports and rip apart our own that [Donald] Trump has appointed, then put it ALL out there for the American people to see," she wrote on X. "Yes..all the ethics reports and claims including the one I filed. All your sexual harassment and assault claims that were secretly settled paying off victims with tax payer money. The entire Jeffrey Epstein files, tapes, recordings, witness interviews ... If we’re going to dance, let’s all dance in the sunlight. I’ll make sure we do."
As OK! previously reported, the Ethics Committee began their investigation into Gaetz following allegations of drug use, sexual misconduct and obstruction back in June. At the time, Gaetz argued the case "emerged from lies intended solely to smear me."
He resigned from Congress on November 13.