Donald Trump Claims Matt Gaetz Has a 'Wonderful Future' Ahead After Former U.S. Rep Declines Attorney General Position

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share his reaction after former U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz chose to step down from consideration for Attorney General as his ongoing s-- trafficking investigation continues.

"I greatly appreciate the recent efforts of Matt Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General. He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect," Trump, 78, penned via Truth Social on Thursday, November 21. "Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!"