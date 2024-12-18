'It's Embarrassing': Matt Gaetz Attacks House Ethics Committee After Vote to Release Florida Congressman's Sexual Misconduct Investigation
Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz released a lengthy statement reiterating his innocence after the House Ethics Committee voted to release its investigation into the former congressman.
Gaetz took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to rant about the sexual misconduct allegations levied against him.
The Republican wrote, "I was charged with nothing: FULLY EXONERATED. Not even a campaign finance violation. And the people investigating me hated me."
"Then, the very 'witnesses' DOJ deemed not-credible were assembled by House Ethics to repeat their claims absent any cross-examination or challenge from me or my attorneys. I’ve had no chance to ever confront any accusers. I’ve never been charged. I’ve never been sued," he continued.
Gaetz also protested against the committee's recent decision to release the investigation report without giving him a chance to "debate" or "refute" the contents.
"In my single days, I often sent funds to women I dated — even some I never dated but who asked. I dated several of these women for years. I NEVER had sexual contact with someone under 18. Any claim that I have would be destroyed in court — which is why no such claim was ever made in court," he shared. "My 30s were an era of working very hard — and playing hard too."
"It’s embarrassing, though not criminal, that I probably partied, womanized, drank and smoked more than I should have earlier in life. I live a different life now," he continued. "But at least I didn’t vote for CR’s that f--- over the country!"
- Matt Gaetz Denies Relationship With Underage Girl, Claims Extortion Attempt
- Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz Under Investigation For Alleged Sexual Relationship With 17-Year-Old That May Have Violated Federal Sex Trafficking Laws: Report
- 'I Didn't Give Up': Donald Trump Defends Nominating Matt Gaetz for Attorney General Despite Not Having the Votes to Confirm Him
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The report, anticipated to be unveiled this week, culminates a years-long investigation that probed into various allegations against the former Florida congressman. These allegations included accusations of sexual misconduct, drug use, acceptance of improper gifts, favoritism and obstruction of the House probe.
During the investigation, disturbing claims emerged, including accusations Gaetz may have paid for s-- in Florida, where prostitution is illegal. One allegation involved sexual relations with a 17-year-old.
Despite these accusations, Gaetz has consistently denied any wrongdoing.
The investigation gained momentum following Gaetz's resignation from the House last month after being nominated by President-elect Donald Trump for the position of U.S. attorney general.
Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration under a week after the nomination amid growing scrutiny.
The House Ethics Committee's decision to release the report comes at the end of this year's House business. The report is expected to become public after the completion of key government-related votes.
The decision to disclose the report also contradicts House Speaker Mike Johnson's stance, who believed releasing reports on former members sets a troubling precedent.