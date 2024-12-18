'It's Embarrassing': Matt Gaetz Attacks House Ethics Committee After Vote to Release Florida Congressman's Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Gaetz took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to rant about the sexual misconduct allegations levied against him.

The Republican wrote, "I was charged with nothing: FULLY EXONERATED. Not even a campaign finance violation. And the people investigating me hated me."

"Then, the very 'witnesses' DOJ deemed not-credible were assembled by House Ethics to repeat their claims absent any cross-examination or challenge from me or my attorneys. I’ve had no chance to ever confront any accusers. I’ve never been charged. I’ve never been sued," he continued.