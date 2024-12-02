Everything to Know About Matt Gaetz After He Withdrew as Donald Trump's Pick for Attorney General

A few hours after Trump's announcement, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Gaetz resigned from Congress due to the loyalist's preparation for the attorney general confirmation process.

Sources told ABC News many people gasped audibly when Trump chose Gaetz during a meeting. The Justice Department launched a probe into Gaetz for the alleged s-- trafficking incident. Meanwhile, the House Ethics Committee also started investigating him on the same allegations.

Gaetz also revealed he would not return to Congress in 2025.

"I'm still going to be in the fight, but it's going to be from a new perch. I do not intend to join the 119th Congress," he told Charlie Kirk in an interview.