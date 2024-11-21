Matt Gaetz Withdraws as Donald Trump's Pick for Attorney General Amid S-- Trafficking Investigation

The Florida Republican's withdrawal came shortly after meeting with senators in an attempt to garner their support for his confirmation to lead the Justice Department.

Gaetz, addressing the situation, stated, “While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition."

He further added, "There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1."