OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Matt Gaetz
Politics

Matt Gaetz Withdraws as Donald Trump's Pick for Attorney General Amid S-- Trafficking Investigation

Composite photo of Matt Gaetz and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Matt Gaetz removed himself from consideration.

By:

Nov. 21 2024, Updated 12:56 p.m. ET

Matt Gaetz has withdrawn as President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general amid mounting scrutiny over a federal s-- trafficking investigation.

Gaetz's decision comes in light of doubts surrounding his ability to secure confirmation as the nation's chief federal law enforcement officer.

matt gaetz withdraws donald trump pick attorney general
Source: MEGA

Matt Gaetz is currently under an ethics investigation.

The Florida Republican's withdrawal came shortly after meeting with senators in an attempt to garner their support for his confirmation to lead the Justice Department.

Gaetz, addressing the situation, stated, “While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition."

He further added, "There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1."

matt gaetz withdraws donald trump pick attorney general
Source: MEGA

Matt Gaetz recently resigned from Congress.

As OK! previously reported, Gaetz announced his sudden resignation from the House of Representatives days after Trump said he would be picking him for AG.

According to several insiders, the impending release of the "highly damaging" ethics report prompted Gaetz's sudden departure from Congress.

The committee's scheduled meeting, typically indicating the release of investigative findings, raised questions about the report's status following the resignation.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he was not involved in the process and could not provide details on the report's release.

Matt Gaetz

matt gaetz withdraws donald trump pick attorney general
Source: MEGA

Matt Gaetz was about to face an ethics hearing before he quit.

In June, the Ethics Committee announced an investigation into various allegations against Gaetz, including misconduct, drug use, improper gift acceptance and obstruction of government inquiries. While the inquiry is now halted due to Gaetz's resignation, the findings remain undisclosed.

A woman came forward earlier this year and told the House Ethics Committee about an incident where Gaetz allegedly paid her for s-- during a drug-fueled party.

At the time, the Florida representative claimed the ethics probes "emerged from lies intended solely to smear me" and indicated that the investigations would end with his "exoneration."

Gaetz tweeted, "Instead of working with me to ban Congressional stock trading, the Ethics Committee is now opening new frivolous investigations. They are doing this to avoid the obvious fact that every investigation into me ends the same way."

matt gaetz withdraws donald trump pick attorney general
Source: MEGA

Matt Gaetz has been a vocal Donald Trump supporter.

President-elect Trump praised Gaetz for his past contributions to the House Judiciary Committee, highlighting his role in countering the "Russia Hoax" and exposing government corruption.

Gaetz's retreat marks a setback for the soon-to-be president's efforts to place unwavering loyalists in his incoming administration and signals potential resistance from within his own party.

