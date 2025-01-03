'He Looked Terrible': Matt Gaetz's New Appearance Torn Apart for Looking Like a Character From 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' While on Talk Show
Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz made headlines recently as he debuted a new look during a recent episode of his new talk show on One America News Network, causing quite a stir among viewers who couldn't help but comment on his appearance.
Images of Gaetz went viral on social media, and many questioned his choice of makeup. Some even went as far as suggesting that he seemed more fitting for a "mannequin display" than a political program.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, remarked, "I couldn’t even tell that it was Gaetz. Fire your makeup artist. Seriously."
Another user criticized Gaetz's look, stating, "He looked terrible. Who did his makeup?"
The criticism didn't stop there, with some comparing the former congressman to a character from Dr. Seuss' book, saying he belonged in Whoville from How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
Despite the backlash over his appearance, Gaetz also received support from conservatives who were excited about his show on OANN.
The former Florida politician, a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, was initially chosen as the President-elect's pick for attorney general before withdrawing due to ongoing misconduct allegations.
The controversy surrounding Gaetz peaked with the revelation of a federal s-- trafficking investigation by the House Ethics Committee.
A report released before Christmas revealed that Gaetz had supposedly made payments totaling $90,000 to several women and a 17-year-old girl for s-- while in office. The report detailed allegations of Gaetz having s-- with the minor at a party in 2017, which he vehemently denied.
Prior to the release of the bombshell findings, Gaetz appeared to try to get ahead of the allegations by admitting he "often sent funds to women" he was seeing when he was single.
"I dated several of these women for years. I NEVER had sexual contact with someone under 18," he penned on December 18, 2024. "Any claim that I have would be destroyed in court — which is why no such claim was ever made in court."
On December 23, 2024, Gaetz took to X to share a lengthy message regarding the allegations made against him in the ethics report.
"Giving funds to someone you are dating — that they didn’t ask for — and that isn’t 'charged' for s-- is now prostitution?!?" he wrote. "There is a reason they did this to me in a Christmas Eve-Eve report and not in a courtroom of any kind where I could present evidence and challenge witnesses."
Along with his response, the former congressman attached a partial transcript of a deposition hearing in which one woman claimed she "never charged anyone anything" and the money was "just given."