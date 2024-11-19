Marjorie Taylor Greene Threatens to Reveal 'Secretly Settled' GOP Sexual Assault Claims and Jeffrey Epstein Files If Matt Gaetz Ethics Report Is Released
Marjorie Taylor Greene threatened to expose shocking allegations against other members of the Republican party if the ethics report into Matt Gaetz's behavior is released publicly.
On Tuesday, November 19, Greene took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "For my Republican colleagues in the House and Senate, If we are going to release ethics reports and rip apart our own that [Donald] Trump has appointed, then put it ALL out there for the American people to see."
"Yes..all the ethics reports and claims including the one I filed. All your sexual harassment and assault claims that were secretly settled paying off victims with tax payer money," she continued. "The entire Jeffrey Epstein files, tapes, recordings, witness interviews."
"But not just those, there’s more, Epstein wasn’t/isn’t the only asset," Greene added. "If we’re going to dance, let’s all dance in the sunlight. I’ll make sure we do."
As screenshots of the message circulated on social media, Greene's critics on X appeared to be split on her surprising declaration.
One person penned, "So she’s trying to protect a predator. Color me shocked," and another replied, "Threats, intimidation, and violence are the goals. Either play ball or it will get ugly. We have mobsters coming to our highest office, ready to dismiss the constitution to go after perceived enemies."
A third person noted, "What I take from this is 'There's very much criming going on that's being shoved under the rug and I'm okay with it unless you don't want to play with me!!!' This is not okay."
However, others saw this as a win/win situation if the Gaetz report was released. A separate X user pointed out, "I mean…. Is it crazy that I agree with her and ALL of that should be released regardless?" and a second person agreed, "I actually love that she wants them to lay it all out on the table. It would be great to see it all in the sunlight."
Another user said, "I hope she does release all of it. American people deserve to know! And I want to know if our tax paying dollars paid for the hush money!"
This comes after reports that an unidentified hacker has obtained access to witness testimonies regarding Gaetz's alleged sexual activity with a 17-year-old.
The files have not yet been made public by the hacker.