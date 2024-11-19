Marjorie Taylor Greene Threatens to Reveal 'Secretly Settled' GOP Sexual Assault Claims and Jeffrey Epstein Files If Matt Gaetz Ethics Report Is Released

Marjorie Taylor Greene threatened to expose shocking allegations against other members of the Republican party if the ethics report into Matt Gaetz's behavior is released publicly.

On Tuesday, November 19, Greene took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "For my Republican colleagues in the House and Senate, If we are going to release ethics reports and rip apart our own that [Donald] Trump has appointed, then put it ALL out there for the American people to see."