"The committee also obtained testimony that alleges Gaetz had s-- twice with a 17-year-old girl. The victim told the committee she recalled receiving $400 in cash from Gates, which she understood to be payment for s--," CBS Mornings reported. "Gates is also accused of creating a fake email from his Capitol Hill office for the purpose of purchasing marijuana and referred to drugs as 'party favors,' 'rolls' and 'vitamins.'"

Prior to the release of the bombshell findings, Gaetz appeared to try to get ahead of the allegations by admitting he "often sent funds to women" he dated in his single days.

"I dated several of these women for years. I NEVER had sexual contact with someone under 18," he penned in the Wednesday, December 18, social media update. "Any claim that I have would be destroyed in court — which is why no such claim was ever made in court."