Matt Gaetz Slams House Ethics Report After He's Accused of Participating in Prostitution and Statutory Rape
Matt Gaetz was accused of paying "numerous women — including a 17-year-old girl" to have sexual encounters with him in a newly-released House ethics report.
On Monday, December 23, the former Florida representative took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to deny the claims that he was involved in prostitution.
"Giving funds to someone you are dating — that they didn’t ask for — and that isn’t 'charged' for s-- is now prostitution?!?" he wrote. "There is a reason they did this to me in a Christmas Eve-Eve report and not in a courtroom of any kind where I could present evidence and challenge witnesses."
Along with his response, he attached a partial transcript of a deposition hearing in which one woman claimed she "never charged anyone anything" and the money was "just given."
As OK! previously reported, the 37-page report stated there was evidence Gaetz "violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges and obstruction of Congress."
The report alleged Gaetz shelled out more than $90,000 in payments to 12 women between 2017 and 2020.
"The committee also obtained testimony that alleges Gaetz had s-- twice with a 17-year-old girl. The victim told the committee she recalled receiving $400 in cash from Gates, which she understood to be payment for s--," CBS Mornings reported. "Gates is also accused of creating a fake email from his Capitol Hill office for the purpose of purchasing marijuana and referred to drugs as 'party favors,' 'rolls' and 'vitamins.'"
Prior to the release of the bombshell findings, Gaetz appeared to try to get ahead of the allegations by admitting he "often sent funds to women" he dated in his single days.
"I dated several of these women for years. I NEVER had sexual contact with someone under 18," he penned in the Wednesday, December 18, social media update. "Any claim that I have would be destroyed in court — which is why no such claim was ever made in court."
Gaetz was formerly President-elect Donald Trump's pick for U.S. Attorney General. However, the 42-year-old politician withdrew from consideration last month amid scrutiny surrounding the contents of the then-unreleased ethics report.
"While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition," he said. "There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1."