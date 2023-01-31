Inside Matt Lauer & Girlfriend Shamin Abas' Private 5-Year Romance: 'They're Not Interested In A High-Profile Life'

"They had a good solid foundation as friends and in business when they started dating, and the romance has grown over the years," the source told a news outlet of the duo, who began seeing each other in 2019. "They are happy and both busy in their own lives, as well as together. They have many of the same interests."

While they may not let the hate get to them — Lauer, 65, is still persona non grata in showbiz after several colleagues accused him of sexual harassment, causing him to be fired from Today in 2017 — they still "try and stay out of the spotlight."