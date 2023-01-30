Disgraced 'Today' Alum Matt Lauer Holds Hands With Girlfriend Shamin Abas During NYC Shopping Spree
Though Matt Lauer has been virtually unemployed for more than five years, he appeared happy and carefree while out with girlfriend Shamin Abas on Saturday, January 28.
The twosome was spotted doing some retail therapy in NYC's Upper East Side, and they didn't shy away from showing PDA, choosing to hold hands while walking down the streets.
The disgraced Today alum, 65, was dressed in a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans, dark coat, gray beanie and brown shoes, while Abas, 53, sported a dark yellow pea coat, patterned top, bronze midi skirt and camel-toned heels.
The PR exec carried a clutch bag in one hand while her other was entangled with Lauer's.
The duo knew each other for years before they began dating in late 2019, the same year the dad-of-three finalized his divorce from Annette Roque after being separated for nearly two years.
He and Roque, 56, split shortly after he was let go from NBC due to multiple colleagues accusing him of sexual harassment over the years, with one alleging he raped her.
Despite his public fall from grace, Abas stayed by his side, and as OK! reported, he even sees a trip down the aisle in their future.
"He has been talking to friends about marrying her in a big Hamptons wedding. But it's hard to imagine there'd be much of a turnout," the insider shared in 2021. "People have had ample time to put out the welcome mat, but it seems like they've shut their doors on Matt for good!"
There are a few other people who still interact with him, including his and Roque's kids: sons Jack, 21, and Thijs, 16, and daughter Romy, 19.
As OK! shared, the NYC native sees his children "often" and has maintained "a good relationship" with each of them. "Until his kids are all completely grown and out of the house, he will be wherever he needs to be to spend time with them," the insider spilled, noting the offspring "are a priority in his life."
Meanwhile, Lauer's former Today costars, such as Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, have kept their distance from him.
Page Six published photos from the couple's shopping trip in Manhattan.