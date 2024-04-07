Going Strong: Embattled TV Anchor Matt Lauer Spotted at Don Lemon’s NYC Wedding With Girlfriend Shamin Abas — Photos
Matt Lauer and Shamin Abas’ relationship appears to be doing well!
On Saturday, April 6, the former Today anchor, 66 — who was famously axed from NBC after he was accused of raping a staffer at the 2014 Sochi Olympics — was spotted alongside his girlfriend while attending Don Lemon’s wedding.
The duo was seen entering the Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church holding hands where the ex-CNN anchor later married longtime partner Tim Malone. The couple was two of the approximate 140 guests who attended the nuptials, including Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Tamron Hall, Luann de Lesseps, Clive Davis, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Alec and Hilaria Baldwin.
Lauer opted for a navy suit with a blue and white striped shirt, while Abas wore an orange and burgundy striped dress for the occasion.
Meanwhile, Lemon sported a green velvet suit jacket and black bowtie for the big day, as Malone matched his now-husband in a navy version of the ensemble.
As OK! previously reported, in December a source revealed, Lauer, who was let go from NBC in 2017, has been looking for old colleagues to assist him in getting back into work.
"Matt’s looking for former colleagues to vouch for him in the job market," the insider spilled. "Savannah [Guthrie] washed her hands of Matt after he was red, but now he could be a useful ally moving forward."
"She’s long been battling with Hoda [Kotb] for control of Today and if she helps him now, he might be able to help her by calling in favors with the pals he left behind," the source claimed. "It’s a smart move!"
Guthrie seemingly remains one of the only big names that has been friendly with Lauer after his firing.
In November, another source claimed Lauer has “drastically changed his social circle and iced out many old friends, even people who stuck by him after the Today show."
According to the insider, despite isolating himself in recent years, the TV personality lives a "fairly good life" but "it's nothing at all like what it was before" when he was the lead of the popular morning show.
“It's a very quiet lifestyle, but he has nothing to complain about,” they explained. “He is dating, he's close with his kids. He still held on to the huge horse farm he shared with [ex-wife] Annette [Roque] on Long Island and they manage it together. They've navigated that fairly well."