Disgraced Matt Lauer and Girlfriend Shamin Abas 'Not as Compatible as Previously Thought': 'Sparks Just Aren't There'

matt lauer shamin
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 8 2023, Published 1:22 p.m. ET

Matt Lauer's relationship with Shamin Abas isn't all sunshine and rainbows — in fact, a storm appears to be looming in the near distance.

The disgraced former Today show star's romantic chemistry with his girlfriend appears to be dwindling more than three years after they started dating in 2019.

matt lauer shabam
Source: mega

"He and Abas are not as compatible as previously thought," a source spilled to a news publication after Lauer flew solo to a gala for the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation on Saturday, July 22. "She’s become a regular no-show at his charity events and other social occasions."

"People ask him all the time where she is, and he’s becoming increasingly uncomfortable having to explain her absence when they used to be joined at the hip," the insider added, noting: "They’re still good friends but the sparks just aren’t there anymore."

mattt lauer nbc
Source: nbc

The disconnect has reportedly put a major strain on Lauer's relationship with the PR executive — who he began dating shortly after his divorce from his ex-wife Annette Roque and his termination from Today following sexual misconduct accusations.

One major divide is their conflicting personalities, the source explained, stating: "Matt needs a partner to feel validated, but Shamin is self-sufficient and doesn’t want to just be arm candy. She has her own life, business and friends, and she’s basically keeping their social activities separate to maintain her own identity."

MORE ON:
Matt Lauer

"Matt doesn’t like it one bit," the confidante confessed of Abas' behavior, as "it’s made him resentful and sulky."

Even if Lauer and his longtime girlfriend's romance starts to heat back up, it doesn't seem likely the duo will ever take things to the next level, as OK! previously reported.

matt lauer annette
Source: mega

Matt Lauer with ex wife Annette Roque

"He’s paranoid he will get taken to the cleaners once more if he marries again," an insider spilled back in February of the ousted television personality — who lost a whopping $20 million during his nasty divorce from Roque.

Despite potential troubles in their relationship, Abas had hoped Lauer would pop the question by now.

"Shamin is ready to cut and run if Matt doesn’t make the commitment," the source spilled at the time.

Source: OK!

The National Enquirer spoke to a source about Lauer and Abas' compatibility.

