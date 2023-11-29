Matt Lauer Has 'Iced Out Many Old Friends' Including Former 'Today' Show Colleagues 6 Years After Firing
It's safe to say Matt Lauer's life has completely changed ever since he was fired from the Today show six years ago over multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.
These days, the TV personality, 65, keeps to himself, as he's “drastically changed his social circle and iced out many old friends, even people who stuck by him after the Today show," a source revealed.
Despite spending a lot of time isolated from others, Lauer is still living a "fairly good life" but "it's nothing at all like what it was before" when he was the lead of the popular morning show.
“It's a very quiet lifestyle, but he has nothing to complain about,” the source shared. “He is dating, he's close with his kids. He still held on to the huge horse farm he shared with [ex-wife] Annette [Roque] on Long Island and they manage it together. They've navigated that fairly well."
Additionally, a second and third source confirmed to the news outlet that he no longer has his Hamptons home.
“He sold his house in the Hamptons because he wants to spend more time at his place in New Zealand,” the source revealed of his family's farm. “He feels peace there, loves it, loves the people, and it’s good for his productivity level."
Lauer is also still with girlfriend Shamin Abas, whom he began dating in 2019.
"Matt still gets trash talked and he doesn’t want to give people any added options for it, so he and Shamin keep a very low profile," the source said.
“They are still seriously dating and get along well. She has her own life away from him with her international PR and events firm, and her horse,” the source added. “She has taken up competitive jumping and loves it. Her friends are impressed with her athletic ability.”
Abas “loves her life in the Hamptons, her horse and her new passion for jumping and competing,” the insider noted, adding that it's unclear if "marriage is in the cards any time soon, but they have a good relationship."
“She has a full life in the U.S. and is busy with her clients, and her horse and other pets,” another source said of Abas. “I would be surprised if she would ever leave any of this permanently. Visits to New Zealand are one thing, but a permanent move doesn’t make sense.”
In November 2017, Lauer was fired from NBC after a former network employee, named Brooke Nevils, reported he sexually harassed her.
Several other women came forward with similar accusations.
“Five months ago I was terminated by NBC after admitting to past relationships with co-workers. A day later I took responsibility, apologized to the people I had hurt and promised to begin the process of repairing the damage I had caused my family. I have worked every day since then to honor that promise,” he said in a statement at the time.
