Matt Lauer's Daughter Romy Crashed Into Hamptons Fence Over July 4th Weekend — But Fled the Scene
Matt Lauer's daughter Romy crashed her car into a fence in the Hamptons over July 4th weekend, a news outlet revealed on Thursday, August 29.
The 20-year-old fled the scene but left her license plate behind for cops to find.
According to Page Six, Romy's plate from her Jeep Wrangler fell off in the accident, which is how Southhampton Town police was later able to ID the disgraced host's daughter.
At around 4 a.m. on the morning of July 5, a 911 call was made about a crash on North Sea Mecox Road by a concerned neighbor who heard the noise.
When the police came to the scene, a fence and sign were on the ground, with Romy nowhere in sight.
The night of July 4th, Romy posted a TikTok clip of herself and two pals dining at sushi restaurant Kissaki. "I just got three things to say: God bless our troops, God bless America and gentleman, start your engines!” the trio mouthed in the video. (The 2007 quote is something Kevin James said while at the Daytona International Speedway.)
The cops confirmed that Romy has been issued a summons for leaving the scene of the crime. Meanwhile, another insider said that attorney Edward Burke Jr. is "currently involved in the case and resolving this for Ms. Lauer" with the court.
As OK! previously reported, Matt, 66, has been laying low ever since he was fired from the Today show in 2017 following sexual misconduct allegations.
Lauer was accused by more than one female colleague of sexual harassment and raping a staffer at the 2014 Olympics. He denied the claims, but the network still fired him, resulting in him being exiled from the industry.
However, according to an insider, it seems like Matt is itching to get back onto the small screen.
"He’s started to talk to people. He’s planning his next act, still very upset with how he was portrayed, and still feels like he was the victim," the source shared. "He wants to be relevant again; what that is exactly is yet to be decided."
"He went from being the biggest guy out there, and now every headline [attached to him] is ‘disgraced;’ it’s very painful for him to go out there with his girlfriend [Shamin Abas]," the source noted of the couple's rare public appearances. "He’s very thin skinned — don’t expect an apology, he’s the one who feels is owed an apology."