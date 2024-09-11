Matthew Lawrence Claims Justin Timberlake 'Didn't Like' Him Because He Had a 'Crush' on 'Boy Meets World' Costar Danielle Fishel

Matthew Lawrence's crush on his Boy Meets World costar Danielle Fishel ended up costing him a potential friendship with Justin Timberlake.

On the latest episode of "Pod Meets World," released on Monday, September 9, Lawrence, 44, spilled how he and the Palmer star got off to a bad start.

“I don't know if you guys — well, of course, you remember this — but when *NSYNC kept coming over to the set? I found out years later, when I bumped into Justin, that he thought I was not very nice,” Lawrence told his former costars Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle, who host the podcast.