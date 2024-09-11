Matthew Lawrence Claims Justin Timberlake 'Didn't Like' Him Because He Had a 'Crush' on 'Boy Meets World' Costar Danielle Fishel
Matthew Lawrence's crush on his Boy Meets World costar Danielle Fishel ended up costing him a potential friendship with Justin Timberlake.
On the latest episode of "Pod Meets World," released on Monday, September 9, Lawrence, 44, spilled how he and the Palmer star got off to a bad start.
“I don't know if you guys — well, of course, you remember this — but when *NSYNC kept coming over to the set? I found out years later, when I bumped into Justin, that he thought I was not very nice,” Lawrence told his former costars Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle, who host the podcast.
At first, Lawrence said his reason for ignoring Timberlake was maybe because he "was super shy" as a teen.
“I had, you know, kind of a crush on Danielle. And these guys kept rolling up on set, like, trying to hit on her," he continued.
Strong, 44, supported Lawrence's point and recalled that Timberlake was “just orbiting around Danielle in a constant circle.”
“I was wondering if you were gonna say it! I was like, ‘I also know why he was probably a little standoffish,’” Fishel, 43, stated, referring to the *NSYNC member.
Friedle and Strong were also quick to add that they felt like they would "lose our sister" whenever guys flocked to the actress.
"Oh, god. She totally changes around them. She just totally changes,” the Spy School star jokingly said of Fishel.
- Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas and Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence Have 'Never Had an Argument,' Shares Singer: 'There's No Drama at All'
- Cheryl Burke Admits Being the 'Breadwinner' in Failed Marriage to Matthew Lawrence Wasn't 'Good' for Their Relationship
- Matthew Lawrence Teases Future with Girlfriend TLC's Chili — Is Marriage in the Cards?
Though Timberlake, 43, allegedly liked the Girl Meets World actress, she landed on his bandmate Lance Bass, 45, instead.
Fishel first met Bass when she hosted a live event for the TGIF programming block during TV episode breaks in 1999. She chose *NSYNC to perform, and after the show, the actress stayed a bit longer to meet him.
As Fishel saw the band's bus leaving, she thought she had missed her chance to meet Bass when someone called him from behind.
The Classmates alum said, "And I stopped, and I turned around, and it was Justin," who asked for her digits to give to Bass.
"And sure enough, a couple days later, I had a missed call and a voicemail from Lance — and it was Lance but Justin also screaming in the background about how nervous Lance was to be calling me," Fishel said in another "Pod Meets World" podcast episode with her ex.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Elsewhere in the episode, Friedle brought up a question, asking, "So just curiously, Lance, why did you break up with her?"
"Oh, she knows what she did," Bass replied.
Fishel then added, "It turns out I'm not Lance's type."
The two broke up two weeks after being together, and seven years later in 2006, Bass came out as gay.