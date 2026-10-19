Matthew McConaughey Calls for Political Independence as He Warns America's Two-Party System Has 'Never Been More Lopsided'

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Actor Matthew McConaughey released an impassioned six-minute video on social media on Sunday, October 18, urging Americans to reject the traditional two-party system and support Independent candidates in the impending midterm elections. McConaughey has repeatedly considered running for governor of Texas or another public office but has yet to do so. Declaring that the current political system has "never been more lopsided," McConaughey argued that Independents represent most Americans' true feelings and are essential to breaking the Democratic and Republican parties' stranglehold.

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Source: MEGA Matthew McConaughey advocated for Independent voters in an impassioned new video.

The Dallas Buyer’s Club star talked about a “Toll Booth" for partisanship, saying that if voters elected just three to five "true independents" to the U.S. Senate, they could act as a centrist legislative gatekeeper. “The extreme stuff can’t pay the toll,” he said. Because neither major party could easily pass legislation without them, they would block extreme policies on both sides, forcing more moderate, compromise-driven laws.

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Independents are Not 'Fence-Sitters'

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Source: MEGA McConaughey refuted claims that Independent votes are 'spoilers.'

The 56-year-old Oscar winner pushed back on the long-held notion that an independent vote is a "wasted vote." Dispelling the stereotype that political independents are purely passive "fence-sitters," he stated, "Independent does not mean you're middle of the road. Independent is the original road. Before there was ever a Republican or a Democrat, there was an American.” “Independents belong in the fight. Not as a protest, not as a spoiler, but as a real and potential winner on the ballot and considered seriously by us,” he declared. “Independent does not mean you’re middle of the road. Independent is the original road. Before there was ever a Republican or Democrat, there was an American.”

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'A Fair Fight'

Source: MEGA McConaughey blasted America's two-party political system as 'lopsided.'

Citing Gallup polling data from 2025 showing that roughly 45 percent of Americans identify as politically independent, he stressed that they are the top political group nationwide but have been repeatedly forced into a false binary choice. While he nodded to former Sen. Joe Manchin's Independent Leadership Council, he explicitly said he wasn't using the video to endorse any particular candidate. “The system has never been more lopsided,” he said. “I am not here today to endorse a candidate or party. I am here endorsing two things: fairness and reality. See, I believe in a fair fight, and a fair fight is not just two fighters throwing the same punches at each other for 50 years. A fair fight is when the fighters who oughta be represented in the fight are actually in the fight!”

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Fans Were Divided

Source: MEGA The Oscar-winner's video sparked backlash.