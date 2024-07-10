OK Magazine
Matthew McConaughey Looks Unrecognizable as He Shares Aftermath From Brutal Bee Sting in New Selfie

matthew mcconaughey bee sting
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 10 2024, Published 4:28 p.m. ET

Matthew McConaughey looked like a different person when he shared a photo of himself after he was stung by a bee.

"bee swell," the actor, 54, simply captioned a photo of himself with one of his eyes swollen shut via Instagram on Wednesday, July 10.

matthew mcconaughey bee sting
Source: @officiallymcconaughey/Instagram

The actor uploaded the selfie on Instagram.

Of course, the star's fans immediately sent him well-wishes.

One person poked fun at his catchphrase, writing, "Are you all right all right all right?" while another said, "Get well soon Mr. McConaughey🥰😇. Hopefully, you have an ice 🧊 pack on your eye. Benadryl and hydrocortisone cream will have you feeling better in know time. Get your coolest shades on and know that your fans love you. 🥰😎."

A third person asked, "how was the honey 🍯??"

matthew mcconaughey bee sting
Source: mega

The actor lives in Texas.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days alum was likely outside, as he moved from Los Angeles to Texas, where he grew up, with his kids, Levi, Vida and Livingston, whom he shares with wife Camila Alves.

“We were living a happy life in Malibu,” Alves said. “We had a beautiful house that we’d built together and put a lot of love and care into. We were raising our kids there. I was growing everything in the yard. I had bees making honey.”

matthew mcconaughey bee sting
Source: mega

The star shares three kids with wife Camila Alves.

His wife was the one to pull the trigger and uproot their lives.

“We grew up saying ‘Yes, ma’am’ and ‘No, sir’ or — as I should say — ‘Yes, ma’am’ and ‘Yes, sir,’" she told Southern Living. “It takes me right back to how I was raised.”

“Ritual came back, whether that was Sunday church, sports, dinner together as a family every night, or staying up after that telling stories in the kitchen, sitting at the island pouring drinks and nibbling while retelling them all in different ways than we told them before," McConaughey said of their routine.

matthew mcconaughey bee sting
Source: mega

The Hollywood star said life is slower in Texas.

“Time slowed down,” he added of living outside of Hollywood. “The clock was right, the body clock. And part of that is ritual; part of that is just the distance between places and the way people move. But it’s also the hospitality, the courtesy, the common sense, the lack of drama.”

