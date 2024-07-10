Matthew McConaughey Looks Unrecognizable as He Shares Aftermath From Brutal Bee Sting in New Selfie

"bee swell," the actor, 54, simply captioned a photo of himself with one of his eyes swollen shut via Instagram on Wednesday, July 10.

Matthew McConaughey looked like a different person when he shared a photo of himself after he was stung by a bee.

Of course, the star's fans immediately sent him well-wishes.

One person poked fun at his catchphrase, writing, "Are you all right all right all right?" while another said, "Get well soon Mr. McConaughey🥰😇. Hopefully, you have an ice 🧊 pack on your eye. Benadryl and hydrocortisone cream will have you feeling better in know time. Get your coolest shades on and know that your fans love you. 🥰😎."

A third person asked, "how was the honey 🍯??"