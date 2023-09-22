Matthew McConaughey Defends His Mom 'Testing' Wife Camila Alves When They Started Dating: 'My Family Is Big on Initiation'

Matthew McConaughey has no issues with his mom Mary Kathleen McCabe's intimidating ways.

Last month, the actor's wife, Camila Alves, revealed that in the early days of their romance, her mother-in-law was always "testing" her, something that quickly got under the model's skin.

The Oscar winner touched on the confession in a new interview, noting that Alves isn't the first to be targeted by his brood.