Matthew Perry's Cause of Death 'Deferred' as Doctor Orders Toxicology Testing
Matthew Perry's autopsy has been completed — but doctors are holding off on announcing what exactly took his life.
According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, the examination of the Friends star's body has taken place. However, physicians have "deferred" Perry's cause of death while more testing, including toxicology, is conducted.
The 17 Again star, 54, was found unconscious in his hot tub on Saturday, October 28, at his Los Angeles home. According to authorities, there was no sign of foul play, and no illegal drugs were discovered on the property.
As OK! previously reported, the police did uncover prescription medications. "Authorities found anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs and a COPD drug in the house," an insider explained.
According to the 911 call placed, the person on the line could be heard referring to a man who had "drowned," prompting EMTs to believe they were responding to a "water rescue" at the property. "Agent 23. Rescue 23. EMS 9 on the radio. In response to the drowning," the anonymous caller stated.
The following day, Perry's family members, parents Suzanne Langford and John Bennett Perry, as well as his stepparents Debbie Boyle and Keith Morrison, confirmed their loved one's death in a joint statement.
"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the announcement read. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."
Perry was extremely open about his battle with drug addiction over the years. In his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the television actor explained of penning his book, "I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober, and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction to write it all down. And the main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people."
"I think they'll be surprised at how bad it got at certain times and how close to dying I came," Perry wrote in a now haunting statement. "I say in the book that if I did die, it would shock people, but it wouldn't surprise anybody. And that's a very scary thing to be living with. So my hope is that people will relate to it, and know that this disease attacks everybody. It doesn't matter if you're successful or not successful, the disease doesn't care."
"I'm an extremely grateful guy," he continued. "I'm grateful to be alive, that's for sure. And that gives me the possibility to do anything."