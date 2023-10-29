Matthew Perry Appeared Relaxed With a Friend in Final Public Sighting Before His Tragic Death
Matthew Perry’s last public sighting before his tragic death was a dinner date with a pal.
The Friends alum — who was found dead in his hot tub on Saturday, October 28 — was last spotted on Sunday, October 22, at famous L.A. burger joint Apple Pan.
The late actor appeared relaxed as he grabbed a bite with the unidentified friend. Perry kept it casual in a green T-shirt, black sweats and white sneakers as he entered and exited the establishment.
While the star looked happy to be out and about, his life sadly came to an end just a few days later.
As OK! previously reported, the 54-year-old was found dead in his jacuzzi after authorities were called to the home at 4:07PST. While the cause of death is undetermined, it is suspected Perry drowned following cardiac arrest.
According to the LA Times, the star was found “unresponsive” at the scene. Police sources shared they believed they were responding to a “water rescue” when they arrived at the actor’s Pacific Palisades home.
Insiders revealed that there were no drugs found, nor did there appear to be any foul play. Perry was not taken to the hospital, though a coroner’s van was spotted at the home later that day.
As OK! previously reported, Perry openly struggled with substance abuse issues throughout his lifetime. In his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which he released in November 2022, the sitcom star shared details of his battle with addiction.
"So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me," he wrote about the book on social media. "The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn't. And it’s all in here."
"I would fake back injuries. I would fake migraine headaches. I had eight doctors going at the same time," Perry explained. "I would wake up and have to get 55 Vicodin that day, and figure out how to do it. When you’re a drug addict, it’s all math."
The celeb spilled that he waited to tell his story about his journey to sobriety until he felt he "was safe from going into the dark side of everything again."
"I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober, and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction to write it all down," he noted. "And the main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people."
Perry concluded by suggesting that even if someone losses sobriety "it doesn't mean you lose all that time and education."
"You know everything you knew before," he assured. "As long as you were able to fight your way back without dying, you learn a lot."
Page Six reported on Perry's outing.