Matthew Perry's Final Moments Revealed: 'Friends' Actor Was in a 'Good Place' Prior to Sudden Death, Pickleball Coach Reveals

"He would bring other people to the court sometimes that were going through similar things and try to use pickleball to help them as well," Manasse explained. "He really had his heart always open and would always try to make everyone laugh, too. I feel lucky to know him."

Over the weekend, Perry was found unconscious in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home. "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the sitcom star's family confirmed in a statement. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."