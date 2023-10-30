Matthew Perry's Final Moments Revealed: 'Friends' Actor Was in a 'Good Place' Prior to Sudden Death, Pickleball Coach Reveals
Matthew Perry's pickleball coach is speaking out about the actor's final hours before his sudden passing.
The Friends star's instructor, Matt Manasse, opened up about spending part of Saturday, October 28, out on the court with Perry in his last moments before he was shockingly found dead in his hot tub.
Manasse revealed that the 17 Again actor, who was 54, "seemed like he was in a really good place and a happy place" in the time leading up to his passing.
"I'm just happy that, you know, if anything, he had a lot of fun and pleasure being on a pickleball court around people that he enjoyed because he gave us so much joy," the athletic coach explained, adding that "most people don't have" the star quality that Perry had.
The Serving Sara star found pickleball helpful in his battle with addiction — which he was transparent about throughout his life — as he played the game four or five times a week.
"Pickleball I think was an outlet for him," Manasse said. "It was something that he became obsessed with, and that was that was his new healthy addiction, and he loved it."
"He would bring other people to the court sometimes that were going through similar things and try to use pickleball to help them as well," Manasse explained. "He really had his heart always open and would always try to make everyone laugh, too. I feel lucky to know him."
Over the weekend, Perry was found unconscious in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home. "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the sitcom star's family confirmed in a statement. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."
As OK! previously reported, multiple prescription drugs were found in Perry's home. However, no illegal substances were discovered on the premises. "Authorities found anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs and a COPD drug in the house," a source explained.
In his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry stated how proud he was to have overcome many of his demons throughout his life. "So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me," he wrote. "The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn't. And it's all in here."
Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Manasse.