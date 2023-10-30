Gwyneth Paltrow Mourns Matthew Perry, Recalls 'Magical' Summer Fling With Late Actor Before He Starred on 'Friends'
Gwyneth Paltrow is mourning Matthew Perry, who suddenly died at 54 years old on Saturday, October 28.
"I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts. We were both there for most of the summer doing plays. He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with. We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer," the actress, 51, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 29, about the Friends alum. "He had shot the pilot of Friends but it had not aired yet. He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was. We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did. I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do."
As OK! previously reported, the star was found in a Los Angeles home on Saturday after a 911 call came in for a water rescue emergency. Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub, according to law enforcement sources.
An autopsy has been conducted, but examiners are awaiting the results of the toxicology reports in order to determine Perry's cause of death.
The same day of Perry's passing, his parents, John Bennett Perry and Suzanne Morrison, along with his stepfather, Dateline correspondent Keith Morrison, were seen at his home, and one day later, they released a statement about the incident.
Perry's brood said they are “heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother.”
“Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend,” the message continued. “You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”