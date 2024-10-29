Courteney Cox Honors 'Friends' Costar Matthew Perry 1 Year After His Shocking Death
Courteney Cox posted a sweet tribute in honor of her late Friends costar Matthew Perry, who died on October 28, 2023.
"Missing you today and always ❤️@matthewperryfoundation," the actress, 60, captioned two throwback photos of them together via Instagram on Tuesday, October 29.
As OK! previously reported, Jennifer Aniston, who also starred on the sitcom series alongside Cox and Perry, was the first to post on the anniversary of Perry's death.
"1 year ❤️🩹🕊️@matthewperryfoundation," the Murder Mystery lead, 55, captioned her upload, which also mentioned the organization created in his honor that aims to continue "Matthew’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction."
Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer have yet to post.
As OK! previously reported, Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home's hot tub in October 2023, with his cause of death later revealed to be “the acute effects of ketamine.”
Since then, Perry's loved ones have all spoken out about his tragic demise.
While chatting with CBS Sunday Morning's Jonathan Vigliotti, Cox said her late costar was "probably one of the funniest human beings in the world."
"He's just so funny," she said. "He is genuinely, a huge heart. Obviously struggled. I'm so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years."
Though Perry is no longer physically here, Cox said she feels his presence. "He visits me a lot, if we believe in that. I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew."
"I feel like there are a lot of people that are — I think that guide us. I do sense, yeah, I sense Matthew's around for sure," she added.
Days before the anniversary of his death, Perry's half-sister Caitlin Morrison said: "He had this ability to fill up a room with light."
“When people were in a room with [Matthew], there was this magnetic energy. Everybody just had a smile on their face, and they clung to everything that he said,” she added.
Morrison then said how being part of The Matthew Perry Foundation of Canada has only helped them connect more.
“The work that I’m doing now is very selfish because it kind of feels like I’m sitting right next to Matthew, working with him every day on something that was important to him,” Morrison admitted, adding how “wonderful” it has been to feel “very close” to the late comedian as executive director of the organization.