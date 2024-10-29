Courteney Cox Honors 'Friends' Costar Matthew Perry 1 Year After His Shocking Death

While chatting with CBS Sunday Morning's Jonathan Vigliotti, Cox said her late costar was "probably one of the funniest human beings in the world."

"He's just so funny," she said. "He is genuinely, a huge heart. Obviously struggled. I'm so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years."

Though Perry is no longer physically here, Cox said she feels his presence. "He visits me a lot, if we believe in that. I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew."

"I feel like there are a lot of people that are — I think that guide us. I do sense, yeah, I sense Matthew's around for sure," she added.