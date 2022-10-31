Matthew Perry Reveals He Underwent 'Emergency' Surgery After Losing Front Teeth Days Before 'Friends' Reunion

The Three To Tango actor has been opening up like never before about his struggles with addiction in his highly anticipated book, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which will hit shelves November 1.

In an extremely shocking admission, Perry divulged that he used to go to open houses and steal pills from people's medicine cabinets in order to sustain his drug habit.

"I did all sorts of things, a bunch of doctors, fake migraines and all that stuff," he told Sawyer. "The weirdest thing I did was on Sundays I would go to open houses and go to the bathrooms...in the open house and see what pills they had in there and steal them."