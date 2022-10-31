Matthew Perry Reveals He Underwent 'Emergency' Surgery After Losing Front Teeth Days Before 'Friends' Reunion
We now know why Matthew Perry seemed at bit off at the Friends reunion last year.
During the sitcom star's interview with Diane Sawyer for Nightline on Friday, October 28, Perry revealed he underwent emergency oral surgery after losing his front teeth, mere days before he reunited with his cast members for the headline making special.
“It sounded like my voice was off,” the 17 Again star explained of the affects of undergoing the procedure after breaking his front chompers biting into a piece of peanut butter toast, which he noted, “made [his] mouth feel like fire.”
With the world waiting with bated breath to see the iconic group come together for the HBO Max reunion — which was filmed in April 2021 —Perry knew he “couldn’t not show up.”
“So what I chose to do was just go and do the best that I could,” the funny man said, leading the veteran journalist to make mention of the current “wear and tear on his voice and speech.”
As OK! previously reported, fans voiced their concern for Perry after the special premiered, pointing out that he seemed to be slurring his speech and looking off into the distance while on camera.
“It pains me to see Matthew Perry like this, he just seems off, gazing at the void, speaking slowly," one viewer penned at the time, while another chimed in, "Just saw People interview and can’t believe how Matthew Perry looks like… seriously it breaks my heart."
The Three To Tango actor has been opening up like never before about his struggles with addiction in his highly anticipated book, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which will hit shelves November 1.
In an extremely shocking admission, Perry divulged that he used to go to open houses and steal pills from people's medicine cabinets in order to sustain his drug habit.
"I did all sorts of things, a bunch of doctors, fake migraines and all that stuff," he told Sawyer. "The weirdest thing I did was on Sundays I would go to open houses and go to the bathrooms...in the open house and see what pills they had in there and steal them."
Perry went on to explain that he thought he was invincible when taking from strangers, as he felt people would think, "‘Well, there's no way that Chandler came in and stole from us.'"