Matthew Perry Revealed He Used To Steal Pills From Open Houses To Feed Vicodin Addiction
As Matthew Perry continues to drop bombshells about his life, past loves and struggles with addiction in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the sitcom star opened up on one of the "weirdest" things he did to fuel his Vicodin habit.
In a sit-down interview with Diana Sawyer that aired on Friday, October 28, Perry shared that at one point, he needed a shocking 55 pills per day or he would get "really sick," forcing him to find creative ways to feed his addiction.
"I did all sorts of things, a bunch of doctors, fake migraines and all that stuff," he explained. "The weirdest thing I did was on Sundays I would go to open houses and go to the bathrooms...in the open house and see what pills they had in there and steal them."
The 53-year-old actor noted that he likely didn't get caught lifting the drugs because the homeowners probably thought, "‘Well, there's no way that Chandler came in and stole from us.'"
Aside from his open house confession, Perry also admitted to nearly dying due to his pill addiction, after his heart stopped for five minutes during surgery. As OK! previously reported, while in rehab, the 17 Again star lied to doctors about his level of pain to in order to receive extra medication.
"I woke up 11 hours later in a different hospital. Apparently, the Propofol had stopped my heart. For five minutes," he wrote in the book, confessing medical professionals had to break eight of his ribs trying to resuscitate him.
"I was told that some beefy Swiss guy really didn’t want the guy from Friends dying on his table and did CPR on me for the full five minutes, beating and pounding my chest. If I hadn’t been on Friends, would he have stopped at three minutes?" he continued. "Did Friends save my life again?"
Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir will hit shelves on Tuesday, November 1.