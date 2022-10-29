Matthew Perry Revealed He Used To Steal Pills From Open Houses To Feed Vicodin Addiction

In a sit-down interview with Diana Sawyer that aired on Friday, October 28, Perry shared that at one point, he needed a shocking 55 pills per day or he would get "really sick," forcing him to find creative ways to feed his addiction.

"I did all sorts of things, a bunch of doctors, fake migraines and all that stuff," he explained. "The weirdest thing I did was on Sundays I would go to open houses and go to the bathrooms...in the open house and see what pills they had in there and steal them."