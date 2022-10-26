Matthew Perry Exited 'Don't Look Up' After His Heart Stopped For 5 Minutes During Surgery

In the tome, the Friends lead explained that during a rehab stay, he embellished on the stomach pain he was having in order to receive extra medication, but it wound up having a terrible effect on him as he underwent surgery for his discomfort.

MATTHEW PERRY REVEALS SECRET RELATIONSHIP WITH JULIA ROBERTS & HOW HE CONVINCED HER TO BE ON 'FRIENDS' IN NEW MEMOIR

“I was given the shot at eleven a.m.,” Perry explained in the book. “I woke up 11 hours later in a different hospital. Apparently, the propofol had stopped my heart. For five minutes.” Medical professionals ended up breaking eight of his ribs trying to resuscitate him.