Matthew Perry's 'Ketamine Queen' Drug Dealer Apologized to His Family and Begged for Forgiveness Before Receiving 15-Year Prison Sentence

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The drug dealer who sold Matthew Perry his final batch of ketamine tried to save face before she received her sentence on Wednesday, April 8. In a letter, Jasveen Sangha, also known as "the Ketamine Queen," apologized to the families of those affected by her drug ring, as she acknowledged, "There are no excuses for what I did."

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Jasveen Sangha Says She's 'Deeply Sorry'

Source: jasveen sangha/instagram Jasveen Sangha apologized to Matthew Perry's family for the role she played in his death.

"I am deeply sorry for the pain I caused, especially to Matthew’s family. Their loss is unimaginable and permanent," Sangha expressed. "I take full responsibility for my actions and the role I played in the events that led to this tragedy." She didn't try to downplay her actions, admitting, "I understand that my conduct — operating a drug business and continuing down that path — was reckless, dangerous, and wrong."

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Source: mega The actor, a lifelong addict, died from a drug overdose in October 2023.

Sangha even thanked the judge for "stopping me in my tracks," as the situation was a wakeup call for her as she tries to better her life. She promised she was working to turn things around and highlighted her sobriety.

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Matthew Perry's Parents Slammed the Drug Dealer

Source: mega;jasveen sangha/instagram The TV star's stepmom told Jasveen Sangha she caused 'irreversible' pain to so many families.

Meanwhile, the Friends alum's stepmom, Debbie Perry, shamed Jasveen in court, telling her, "You caused this. The pain you’ve caused to hundreds, maybe thousands, is irreversible. You caused this. How sad for you. How will you ever find joy?" Her husband, Keith Morrison, also spoke, criticizing Jasveen for supplying addicts. In September 2025, she plead guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury. In the end, she received a sentence of 15 years behind bars for playing a role in Matthew's 2023 overdose death.

Jasveen Sangha Chose 'Profits Over People'

Source: mega Matthew Perry's drug dealer was sentenced to 15 years in prison.