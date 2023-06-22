Revealed: Matthew Perry Holds Secret Grudge Against Ryan Reynolds For Shocking Reason
Matthew Perry is whole-heartedly convinced that fellow A-lister Ryan Reynolds took inspiration from his Friends character to launch his own Hollywood career — and he's apparently not happy about it.
An insider close to Perry, who played the lovable Chandler Bing on the hit show that ran from 1994-2004, claimed he "flat-out believes" that Reynolds "stole his character and delivery, and it kills him that he's never admitted it."
"Matthew hasn't resolved his feelings about this for the last 25 years," added the source, as Perry is hell-bent on the fact that Reynolds mimicked his Chandler Bing performance style before making it big.
"It bugs Matthew so much that Ryan never even gave him a single mention. That's all it would have taken," they continued. "Now, does Matthew think he should have had Ryan's career? No, he's pretty honest about how his own drug use messed up his life and nearly killed him."
The source cited Reynolds' own sitcom gig on Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place in the late 1990s as what "set the template for Ryan's whole voice as a performer and eventually as a writer and producer."
The Deadpool actor's career then skyrocketed, with him going from small screen gigs to landing blockbuster films.
It's likely that Perry won't be sharing his frustration with Reynolds out in the open — considering how poorly it went the last time he dragged another actor's name through the mud.
As OK! reported, Perry came under fire last year after he made controversial — and unnecessary — remarks about Keanu Reeves in his November 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.
The comedian referenced Reeves as an attempt to pay homage to the likes of River Phoenix and Chris Farley — however, the execution fell flat, and Perry was met with a heap of backlash. "Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” he questioned in his pages.
Following the negative reactions, Perry revealed he pulled Reeves' name from any future copies of the book, admitting in April: "I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do."
