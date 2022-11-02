Matthew Perry Never Drank Or Did Drugs While Filming 'Friends' But Admits He Was 'Insanely Hungover Doing The Work'
The one where Matthew Perry filmed Friends while immensely hungover.
The 53-year-old — famously known for his role as Chandler Bing in the renowned sitcom series — opened up about his lifelong addiction and alcoholism issues during the Wednesday, November 2, episode of The View while promoting his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.
"I wanted fame more than anybody in the world. Steam would come out of my ears, I wanted it so badly," Perry explained to panelists Whoopi Goldberg, 66, Sarah Haines, 45, and Joy Behar, 80, of his career goals before joining he 1994 comedy show.
"I got it, and six months later I go, 'Oh, this is not fixing what I thought it would fix,'" the troubled actor continued, noting he still didn't feel happy in life. "It did help me with drugs and alcohol, that job, because I said to myself on this amazing show, 'You can't have the 17th drink when you have to be at work the next morning with these wonderful people doing the job.'"
"I had a deal with myself that I'd never drink or take anything while working, and I held up to that deal, but I was insanely hungover doing the work," the 17 Again star recalled of his days on set of the decade-long sitcom series.
In prior interviews about his highly anticipated biography, the award-winning actor spoke up about the times costars Lisa Kudrow, 59, and Jennifer Aniston, 53, attempted to help save their friend as he teetered on the brink of death by overdose.
As he went on to describe his debilitating substance abuse experience, Goldberg chimed in to relate with Perry about the difficulty behind actually quitting an addiction.
"You talk about stopping smoking. Joy and I used to have this conversation all the time. I was a big smoker and nobody was going to stop me until I was ready," the famed talk show host admitted. "When I was ready and stopped, Joy was like, 'You stopped!?' Yeah. So most people have a hard time with it."
"For me, this thing that happened to me was so profound that I had — there was no other choice and I did it with people on Twitter," Goldberg continued at she connected with Perry's harmful habits. "I said to people, I think I have to stop smoking. Is anybody else feeling like this? And 144 people said yes, and of that 144, probably 90 of us are still not smoking ten years later."