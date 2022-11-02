Matthew Perry Never Drank Or Did Drugs While Filming 'Friends' But Admits He Was 'Insanely Hungover Doing The Work'

"I wanted fame more than anybody in the world. Steam would come out of my ears, I wanted it so badly," Perry explained to panelists Whoopi Goldberg, 66, Sarah Haines, 45, and Joy Behar, 80, of his career goals before joining he 1994 comedy show.

MATTHEW PERRY BELIEVED HIS 'PENIS DIDN'T WORK' UNTIL SEX WITH TRICIA FISHER WAS 'SHEER GLORY FOR 2 WHOLE MINUTES'

"I got it, and six months later I go, 'Oh, this is not fixing what I thought it would fix,'" the troubled actor continued, noting he still didn't feel happy in life. "It did help me with drugs and alcohol, that job, because I said to myself on this amazing show, 'You can't have the 17th drink when you have to be at work the next morning with these wonderful people doing the job.'"