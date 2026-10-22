Matthew Perry's Sister Recounts His 'Wrenching and Harrowing' 2023 Funeral: 'It Was the Most Horrible Moment'

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Tragic details about Matthew Perry's 2023 funeral have come to light amid a Netflix documentary about the late Friends star. Mary Robertson, the director of the new three-part series titled The One About Matthew Perry, recently opened up about putting together the show, as well as Perry’s sister Mia Perry Bowick's account of the memorial.

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Source: NETFLIX Mia Perry Bowick revealed she laughed during Matthew Perry's memorial service.

Robertson looked back in a new interview about which moments in the documentary were her favorite to shoot, with one of them being Bowick's recollection of the funeral. The filmmaker called the sorrowful day "wrenching and harrowing," with Bowick recalling in the series she started laughing in the middle of the memorial because she felt Perry's presence with her. “He showed up right behind my right shoulder and goes, 'How f----- up is this?'” Bowick remembered.

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Matthew Perry's Sister Revealed She Laughed During His Memorial Service

Source: MEGA Matthew Perry died in October 2023 at the age of 54 after he was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles residence.

"And I started laughing so hard. I was like, ‘Oh my god — there he is!' Making me laugh at the most horrible moment, and also incredibly inappropriate for me to start laughing... But I just started cracking up. And I was like, 'Yeah man, this is pretty f----- up,'" she continued in the doc. Robertson then touched upon that instance to a publication, noting it's common to giggle during sad and uncomfortable events. "I think that is true to Matthew’s lived experience, true to Mathews’s legacy, and true to our experience as humans," the director noted.

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The 'Friends' Cast Attended Matthew Perry's Funeral

Source: MEGA Matthew Perry's 'Friends' costars attended his memorial together in 2023.

Bowick also stated in the series she saw the Friends cast — which included Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc — arrive at the funeral together. “I hadn’t seen them in easily 20 years. Aniston was the first one of them to come up to me and give me a huge hug. But, they all did,” Bowick said. "And then, all five of them walked up to the casket holding hands and stood around him, crying," she went on.

Source: MEGA Matthew Perry spent about $7 million trying to get sober throughout his life.