Matthew Perry's Gravesite: Flowers Removed From Burial Plot After Actor Was Laid to Rest Alongside Other Stars
Matthew Perry's final resting spot is alongside other beloved Hollywood stars.
On Friday, November 3, the Friends actor was laid to rest at the Forest Lawn cemetery in Hollywood Hills, Calif., though the exact location is being kept private in order to allow his family to have space from the public, according to a news outlet.
To ensure his privacy continues, loads of flowers left in memorial for Perry — who was only 54 years old when he died on Saturday, October 28 — during his funeral last week were removed from the site some time between Monday, November 6, and Tuesday, November 7, in an effort to not draw attention to his tomb.
Now, his resting spot remains relatively bare, with only a few small bouquets attached to the wall around his grave, as seen in photos obtained by the news publication.
The 17 Again star's casket was placed within the walls of the Sanctuary of Treasured Love, which is a secluded area of the cemetery that is gated off for security purposes.
Within the section includes other late celebrities' graves, including Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, Michael Clarke Duncan and Ronnie James Dio, per the news outlet.
Perry's burial spot has not yet been marked with an official plaque, as headstones typically take some time to complete — especially when a death is as unexpected as the Fools Rush In star’s was.
As OK! previously reported, the Emmy-winning actor's loved ones, including his dearest Friends costars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow, gathered together last Friday to say their final goodbyes to Perry with a sorrowful funeral service.
While Perry's untimely death shocked his family, friends and fans around the world, Aniston is said to be taking his passing particularly hard.
Out of the famed sitcom cast, both Aniston and Cox "are reeling the most, and Jen is probably the one who is struggling most acutely," a source spilled earlier this week.
"It’s a second massive loss in less than a year, with the one-year anniversary of her dad’s death just around the corner," the insider explained of the Murder Mystery actress. "She still hasn’t fully regained her footing from that, and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet."
"She is trying to regroup and recover but it’s been a completely devastating blow," the confidante continued regarding the loss of Perry — who was found unconscious in his backyard jacuzzi by his assistant before first responders declared him dead at the scene.
Perry was thought to have been maintaining his sobriety and in good spirits before his passing, which is why his death remains a confusing mystery, at least until his toxicology report and official causes can be determined.
TMZ reported photos and information about Perry's gravesite.