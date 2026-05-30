Matthew Perry's Sisters Blast Former Assistant After Actor's Tragic Death

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Matthew Perry’s sisters, Madeline and Caitlin Morrison, have publicly condemned their brother’s assistant, Kenneth “Kenny” Iwamasa, for allegedly injecting him with a fatal dose of ketamine on the day he died in October 2023. In a heartfelt victim impact statement submitted ahead of Kenny’s sentencing, Madeline shared her shock and betrayal.

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Source: MEGA The family’s statements reflect deep grief and unresolved questions surrounding Perry’s death.

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“He had injected my brother with a lethal dose of ketamine and left him in a hot tub to die,” Madeline stated, expressing the emotional turmoil the family has endured since Matthew's passing. The sisters claim that Kenny misled them about the circumstances surrounding Matthew’s death at his home in Pacific Palisades, Calif. “Everything I believed about the day he died — everything Kenny told us — was a lie,” Madeline said, revealing the depth of her disappointment.

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Source: MEGA Their accounts highlight accusations of betrayal and deception from those close to him.

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Madeline described Kenny’s behavior leading up to Matthew’s funeral as “manic and unsettled.” She added, “The person responsible for my brother’s death stood up and addressed the people who loved him most.” This statement underscores the profound betrayal the family feels.

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The actor's sister also shared her perspective in her statement, admitting she would “never know if the lethal dose of ketamine was only lethal by accident.” She speculated on Kenny’s actions, stating, “He was either escaping from something he knew he had done or he was willfully abandoning a vulnerable person in a dangerous situation.”

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Source: MEGA Matthew Perry died on October 28, 2023.

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The emotional weight of Matthew's death has been overwhelming for the Morrison family. Madeline expressed, “In many ways, it felt like my brother died all over again.” Their mother, Suzanne Morrison, also weighed in, highlighting Kenny’s failure in his role as a guardian. “His number-one responsibility — ensure that Matthew remained what he wanted to be: drug free,” she stated.

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Kenneth is one of five individuals charged in connection with Matthew’s tragic death. The actor’s cause of death was ruled as due to “acute effects of ketamine,” alongside drowning and other factors. Matthew had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy but was reportedly injected with illegal doses by Kenneth, who lacked medical training.

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Source: MEGA The case continues to raise concerns about medical responsibility and accountability.

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In August 2025, charges were filed against Kenneth, Dr. Mark Chavez, drug counselor Erik Fleming, and others involved in the case. Kenneth, Mark, and Erik pleaded guilty, while others involved entered guilty pleas as well.