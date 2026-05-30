Matthew Perry's Sisters Blast Former Assistant After Actor's Tragic Death
May 30 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Matthew Perry’s sisters, Madeline and Caitlin Morrison, have publicly condemned their brother’s assistant, Kenneth “Kenny” Iwamasa, for allegedly injecting him with a fatal dose of ketamine on the day he died in October 2023. In a heartfelt victim impact statement submitted ahead of Kenny’s sentencing, Madeline shared her shock and betrayal.
“He had injected my brother with a lethal dose of ketamine and left him in a hot tub to die,” Madeline stated, expressing the emotional turmoil the family has endured since Matthew's passing.
The sisters claim that Kenny misled them about the circumstances surrounding Matthew’s death at his home in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
“Everything I believed about the day he died — everything Kenny told us — was a lie,” Madeline said, revealing the depth of her disappointment.
Madeline described Kenny’s behavior leading up to Matthew’s funeral as “manic and unsettled.”
She added, “The person responsible for my brother’s death stood up and addressed the people who loved him most.”
This statement underscores the profound betrayal the family feels.
The actor's sister also shared her perspective in her statement, admitting she would “never know if the lethal dose of ketamine was only lethal by accident.”
She speculated on Kenny’s actions, stating, “He was either escaping from something he knew he had done or he was willfully abandoning a vulnerable person in a dangerous situation.”
- 'Everything He Told Us Was a Lie': Matthew Perry's Sisters Blast His Assistant for Leaving Actor in 'a Hot Tub to Die' Ahead of Sentencing
- Matthew Perry's Parents Are 'Thrilled' His Drug Dealer Will Go to Trial Next Year: 'You're Going Down, Baby'
- Matthew Perry's Parents Blame 'Greedy' Doctor for 'Conspiring' to Break Actor's Sobriety and 'Killing' Their Son With Ketamine
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The emotional weight of Matthew's death has been overwhelming for the Morrison family.
Madeline expressed, “In many ways, it felt like my brother died all over again.”
Their mother, Suzanne Morrison, also weighed in, highlighting Kenny’s failure in his role as a guardian.
“His number-one responsibility — ensure that Matthew remained what he wanted to be: drug free,” she stated.
Kenneth is one of five individuals charged in connection with Matthew’s tragic death. The actor’s cause of death was ruled as due to “acute effects of ketamine,” alongside drowning and other factors.
Matthew had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy but was reportedly injected with illegal doses by Kenneth, who lacked medical training.
In August 2025, charges were filed against Kenneth, Dr. Mark Chavez, drug counselor Erik Fleming, and others involved in the case. Kenneth, Mark, and Erik pleaded guilty, while others involved entered guilty pleas as well.
As the Morrison family seeks justice, they aim to ensure that Matthew’s legacy is honored.
“It is difficult to put into words the sense of betrayal I felt when I found out what Kenny had done,” Madeline reiterated, highlighting the ongoing emotional struggle they face.