Matthew Perry's Mom Blasts His Assistant Kenneth Iwamasa for 'Aiding' Late Star's Addiction Before Sentencing: 'We Trusted a Man Without a Conscience'

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Matthew Perry's mother ridiculed the late actor's assistant Kenneth Iwamasa — who will receive his jail sentence on Wednesday, May 27, for his part in administering drugs to the comedy star — in a poignant letter ahead of his court date. Suzanne Morrison began her note, which was obtained by a news outlet, with a sweet memory from her son's childhood, revealing he used to call her "Momma-Mooma" while she nicknamed him "Matso" and "Manew."

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Source: mega Matthew Perry's mom shamed Kenneth Iwamasa ahead of his sentencing for his role in the actor's overdose death.

Morrison acknowledged the Friends alum's addiction struggles but insisted he remained "my heart and soul" until he died from a ketamine overdose on October 2023. "Matthew fought for half his life – more than half – against addiction. Fought and failed and came back to fight again," she continued of the star, who was 54 when he passed.

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Matthew Perry's Family 'Trusted' Kenneth Iwamasa

Source: mega The later actor's mom admitted the entire family 'trusted' Kenneth Iwamasa to help him 'in his fight against addiction.'

She then took aim at Iwamasa, whom she and Perry knew "for 25 years." “Matthew trusted Kenny. We trusted Kenny," she spilled in the letter, which was published by TMZ. "Kenny’s most important job – by far – was to be my son’s companion and guardian in his fight against addiction." "His number one responsibility – ensure that Matthew remained what he wanted to be: drug free," Morrison, 82, explained. "Kenny knew, should he feel unduly pressured, that with one phone call to any number of the people in Matthew’s orbit, reinforcements would be on the way, and his job would be safe."

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Kenneth Iwamasa 'Aided' Matthew Perry's Addiction

Source: mega Kenneth Iwamasa pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, causing death.

Instead, Iwamasa "aided and abetted" his friend's demons. The grieving mother said Iwamasa "shot the drugs into Matthew’s body, though he was not in the least qualified." To make matters worse, he brushed off having any part in his death at first. "When he had killed my son, he kept a sharp eye on me," she recalled. "He sent me songs, he drew a little map to help me find my way around the cemetery." "We trusted a man without a conscience, and my son paid the price," she concluded. "Nothing takes this pain away, nor will it, I am sure, for as long as I live."

Source: mega The 'Friends' star battled drug and alcohol addiction for most of his life.