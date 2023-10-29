Anti-Depressants and Anti-Anxiety Drugs Found in Matthew Perry's Home After Alleged Drowning: Report
According to a recent report, multiple prescription drugs were found in Matthew Perry’s home before his apparent drowning on Saturday, October 28.
Although there were Rx drugs on the premises, they emphasized that there were no illegal drugs found.
“Authorities found anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs and a COPD drug in the house,” the source stated.
COPD or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, refers to medical issues that cause airflow blockage and breathing-related problems. The disease is often brought on by smoking and can cause emphysema or chronic bronchitis.
Perry has admitted he was a smoker.
As OK! previously reported, the Friends alum apparently drowned in his hot tub Saturday afternoon.
Reports revealed that Perry played two hours of pickle-ball at the Rivera County Club near his Pacific Palisades home on the day of his passing.
When he got home he apparently asked his assistant to grab a new iPhone and prescription glasses for him, but when the assistant returned Perry was allegedly “unresponsive.”
The 16-second audio clip of the 911 call, obtained by TMZ, included a man saying “rescue 23” and “drowning.” Perry’s cause of death is undetermined.
Prior to his passing, Perry opened about his ongoing struggle with addiction in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.
"So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me," he wrote about the book on social media. "The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn't. And it’s all in here."
He then explained the painful details of how his addiction took control of his daily life.
"I would fake back injuries. I would fake migraine headaches. I had eight doctors going at the same time," Perry said. "I would wake up and have to get 55 Vicodin that day, and figure out how to do it. When you’re a drug addict, it’s all math."
He also revealed that he wanted to make sure he felt he "was safe from going into the dark side of everything again" before sharing his painful story.
"I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober, and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction to write it all down," he added. "And the main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people."
To conclude his message about the work, Perry suggested that even if someone breaks their sobriety "it doesn't mean you lose all that time and education."
"You know everything you knew before," he insisted. "As long as you were able to fight your way back without dying, you learn a lot."
TMZ reported on the source's report.