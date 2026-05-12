or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Matthew Perry
OK LogoNEWS

Matthew Perry Was Supplied Ketamine by Doctors Despite Alleged Adverse Reactions, New Documentary Claims

split of Matthew Perry, doctor.
Source: MEGA; DOJ

A new documentary claims that despite horrific adverse reactions, doctors continued to pump 'Friends' star Matthew Perry with drugs.

May 12 2026, Published 3:18 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A new documentary titled "Doctor Feelgoods," an episode of the series Hollywood Demons that premiered on Investigation Discovery on Monday, May 11, alleges that Friends star Matthew Perry continued to receive ketamine from doctors even after experiencing severe adverse reactions.

Perry died on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. An autopsy report ruled his death an accident caused by the "acute effects of ketamine" and subsequent drowning.

He was found unresponsive in the pool/jacuzzi at his home in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The star died in 2023.
Source: MEGA

The star died in 2023.

In August 2024, five people, including two doctors and his personal assistant, were charged in connection with supplying the large amounts of ketamine that led to his fatal overdose.

Several individuals involved in the case have pleaded guilty to charges related to distributing the ketamine, with key suppliers sentenced in early 2026, including Jasveen Sangha, the individual dubbed the "Ketamine Queen," who received a 15-year prison sentence in April.

Investigators claim that Dr. Salvador Plasencia witnessed Perry have a serious adverse reaction — where his blood pressure spiked and he was temporarily unable to move — but did nothing about it and continued to supply the drug.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Perry reportedly paid over $50,000 to Plasencia in the month before his death.
Source: MEGA

Perry reportedly paid over $50,000 to Plasencia in the month before his death.

Text messages revealed that Plasencia and Dr. Mark Chavez conspired to profit from Perry's addiction, with one message from Plasencia asking, "I wonder how much this moron will pay.”

Perry reportedly paid over $50,000 to Plasencia in the month before his death.

The documentary notes that the doctors administered ketamine in non-medical settings, including the back of a car in a parking lot.

MORE ON:
Matthew Perry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of In December 2025, Plasencia was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.
Source: MEGA

In December 2025, Plasencia was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.

They also allegedly taught Perry’s live-in assistant, who had no medical training, how to inject the actor.

At the time of his death in October 2023, the ketamine concentration in Perry's heart was 3,271 ng/ml, a level sufficient to render a person unconscious.

In December 2025, Plasencia was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.

image of The star was open about his drug issues.
Source: MEGA

The star was open about his drug issues.

Bill Bodner, a retired Special Agent in Charge of the DEA's Los Angeles office, noted that doctors involved continued to supply ketamine to Perry despite knowing he was suffering adverse effects from the drug.

"Devastating cases of celebrity overdoses often make global headlines; however, the revered professionals behind the scenes who can sometimes be responsible for these tragic, untimely deaths often go unnoticed,” the documentary synopsis reads.

"Over the course of two hours, this episode will offer insight into the actions of misbehaving doctors and examine overall the multimillion-dollar pharmaceutical industry. Addiction experts, as well as key legal voices involved in celebrity overdose cases, and loved ones of victims share their stories, in hopes of bringing better awareness,” it concluded.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.