NEWS Matthew Perry Was Supplied Ketamine by Doctors Despite Alleged Adverse Reactions, New Documentary Claims Source: MEGA; DOJ A new documentary claims that despite horrific adverse reactions, doctors continued to pump 'Friends' star Matthew Perry with drugs. Lesley Abravanel May 12 2026, Published 3:18 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A new documentary titled "Doctor Feelgoods," an episode of the series Hollywood Demons that premiered on Investigation Discovery on Monday, May 11, alleges that Friends star Matthew Perry continued to receive ketamine from doctors even after experiencing severe adverse reactions. Perry died on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. An autopsy report ruled his death an accident caused by the "acute effects of ketamine" and subsequent drowning. He was found unresponsive in the pool/jacuzzi at his home in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles.

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Source: MEGA The star died in 2023.

In August 2024, five people, including two doctors and his personal assistant, were charged in connection with supplying the large amounts of ketamine that led to his fatal overdose. Several individuals involved in the case have pleaded guilty to charges related to distributing the ketamine, with key suppliers sentenced in early 2026, including Jasveen Sangha, the individual dubbed the "Ketamine Queen," who received a 15-year prison sentence in April. Investigators claim that Dr. Salvador Plasencia witnessed Perry have a serious adverse reaction — where his blood pressure spiked and he was temporarily unable to move — but did nothing about it and continued to supply the drug.

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Source: MEGA Perry reportedly paid over $50,000 to Plasencia in the month before his death.

Text messages revealed that Plasencia and Dr. Mark Chavez conspired to profit from Perry's addiction, with one message from Plasencia asking, "I wonder how much this moron will pay.” Perry reportedly paid over $50,000 to Plasencia in the month before his death. The documentary notes that the doctors administered ketamine in non-medical settings, including the back of a car in a parking lot.

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Source: MEGA In December 2025, Plasencia was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.

They also allegedly taught Perry’s live-in assistant, who had no medical training, how to inject the actor. At the time of his death in October 2023, the ketamine concentration in Perry's heart was 3,271 ng/ml, a level sufficient to render a person unconscious. In December 2025, Plasencia was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.

Source: MEGA The star was open about his drug issues.