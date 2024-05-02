Mauricio Umansky Buys Luxury Condo After Moving Out of Shared Home With Estranged Wife Kyle Richards
Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards appear to be taking the next step toward divorce.
According to an insider, the Buying Beverly Hills star, 53, purchased a luxury condo in West Hollywood, Calif., and plans to officially move out of his shared home with his estranged wife, 55, following their 2023 separation.
“Kyle and Mauricio have been living separately for the last few months and he’s been staying there,” the source claimed. "They’ve both been traveling a lot recently, so it’s working out where they don’t stay under one roof."
Per the insider, Umansky — who shares daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16, with Richards — "will visit their primary residence often" when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG is out of town. The former couple also own a home together in Aspen, Colo.
Although the exact price of the patriarch's bachelor pad is unknown, his new neighbor Matt Damon owns a $8.6 million unit in the same building.
As OK! previously reported, Umansky and Richards separated last year after nearly three decades of marriage. "There were things that happened that made me lose my trust and I wasn’t able to recover from," the Halloween actress said in a Season 13 episode of RHOBH. "There’s a big chance that we’re not going to end up together."
- Lisa Vanderpump Says She Doesn't 'Want to Know' Who Kyle Richards Is 'Munching' Amid Morgan Wade Rumors: 'Keep It to Yourself'
- Rihanna Believes Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Are Dating: 'I Mean, Duh'
- Reality TV's Biggest Splits in 10 Clicks: From Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky to Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval
"There's these things that I've been needing and wanting more for my marriage that I just can't get," she emotionally explained. "There's literally nothing to do with anybody else. This is really just about Mo and me. It's not about our family, it's not about external family, it's not about another person on his side or my side. This is just about Mo and me."
The reality stars failed to officially confirm whether their romance was over after news broke of their separation in July 2023. However, Richards recently made another bold move toward divorcing.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Kyle finally pulled the trigger, and hasn’t looked back," a source alleged of Richards hiring a divorce attorney. "She needed to move on. He doesn’t want the divorce. He would love to stop it, but he knows that might not be possible at this point."
Despite the demise of their love, Richards vowed they would always be close. "We're a family no matter what, and we love each other, and we're just trying to figure it out," she said in a recent interview. "The good thing is we get along well, and we were at an event last night together with the family. And I don't know, it's been working for us. It's kind of strange, but hey, like I said, we're family no matter what."
Us Weekly first reported Umansky's move.